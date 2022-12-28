ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker... The post Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Purdue notebook: Unlikely tight end's time to shine

ORLANDO — Paul Piferi still has a hard time believing this is happening. He arrived at Purdue from California as a quarterback in 2019. Now, three years later, he will find himself on Monday as a starting tight end for the Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl vs. LSU. It’s...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

