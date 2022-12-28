Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash
TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker... The post Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Purdue notebook: Unlikely tight end's time to shine
ORLANDO — Paul Piferi still has a hard time believing this is happening. He arrived at Purdue from California as a quarterback in 2019. Now, three years later, he will find himself on Monday as a starting tight end for the Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl vs. LSU. It’s...
Georgia's Kirby Smart issues blunt challenge to Stetson Bennett after thrilling win: 'He must play better'
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn't pleased with Stetson Bennett's quarterbacking in their comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday night.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
