ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

Remembering Southern Arizona sports figures who passed away in 2022

Memorable sports figures with ties to Southern Arizona who passed away in 2022 (bless their souls and their families and friends):. Christian Lopez, 24, former Marana and Arizona lineman. Troy Iturralde, a Tucson High School junior baseball player. Steve Lawley, 58, longtime Little League coach, volunteer and umpire. Coniel “Popcorn”...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Rincon/UHS over Pueblo at the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout; Hill and Byiringiro named MVPs

Rincon/University held off a furious comeback from Pueblo to win the championship of the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout 63-58 Friday afternoon at Pueblo High School. NOTE: At one time, the Santa Cruz Shootout featured 28 boys and girls teams from Arizona, California, Washington and Canada. The gym Cholla High School was called into duty due to the overflow number of teams. The tournament ran from about 1993 to 2008. This year, former Pueblo, ASU and NBA standout Fat Lever was on hand to help bring the tournament back and he provided memorabilia to award to the tournament MVPs.
TUCSON, AZ
saturdaydownsouth.com

Slippery playing surface at Fiesta Bowl drawing reaction on social media

State Farm Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVII in February. Before that, the Glendale, Ariz. stadium is playing host to the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan. TCU took an early 7-0 lead behind a pick-6 thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy,...
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
All Cardinals

State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
GLENDALE, AZ
SportsGrid

One-Horned Rhino Predicts Fiesta Bowl Between Michigan & TCU

Media members, fans, and casual zoo-goers gathered around the greater one-horned rhinoceros enclosure on Friday morning at the Phoenix Zoo, eagerly awaiting the eight-year-old male rhino’s entrance. In the center of his habitat sat two cardboard boxes, each boasting a College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl team name, adorned with...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation

(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
pasadenaweekly.com

Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade

Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
PASADENA, CA
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America

When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy