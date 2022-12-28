Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
allsportstucson.com
Remembering Southern Arizona sports figures who passed away in 2022
Memorable sports figures with ties to Southern Arizona who passed away in 2022 (bless their souls and their families and friends):. Christian Lopez, 24, former Marana and Arizona lineman. Troy Iturralde, a Tucson High School junior baseball player. Steve Lawley, 58, longtime Little League coach, volunteer and umpire. Coniel “Popcorn”...
Loss to in-state rival Arizona tough to swallow for Bobby Hurley, ASU
Bobby Hurley stared at the box score, attempting to process a nine-point loss to the fifth-ranked team in the nation. His defense held the Wildcats to 69 points, well below their average. His offense made just 3-of-27 shots beyond the three-point line, the obvious saboteur in a showdown of Pac-12 contenders.
azdesertswarm.com
Stanford expert previews the Cardinal’s game against Arizona women’s basketball, gives prediction
No. 18 Arizona women’s basketball opened Pac-12 play with a dominant win over ASU on Thursday. No. 2 Stanford defeated its rival California on Dec. 23 before defeating the Sun Devils on New Year’s Eve. The two teams meet on Monday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 p.m. MST in what will be the Wildcats’ third game in less than five days.
allsportstucson.com
Rincon/UHS over Pueblo at the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout; Hill and Byiringiro named MVPs
Rincon/University held off a furious comeback from Pueblo to win the championship of the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout 63-58 Friday afternoon at Pueblo High School. NOTE: At one time, the Santa Cruz Shootout featured 28 boys and girls teams from Arizona, California, Washington and Canada. The gym Cholla High School was called into duty due to the overflow number of teams. The tournament ran from about 1993 to 2008. This year, former Pueblo, ASU and NBA standout Fat Lever was on hand to help bring the tournament back and he provided memorabilia to award to the tournament MVPs.
TCU dad makes Fiesta Bowl to see senior son play last band performance
A Texas Christian University dad had quite the journey to get to Glendale to see his senior student play in the marching band at the Fiesta Bowl.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits rival ASU on New Year’s Eve
2022 has been a very good year for Arizona, which since January has won 35 of 39 games as well as Pac-12 regular-season and conference tournament titles. Finishing with another win can both put a bow on this year and set the tone for 2023. The fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Slippery playing surface at Fiesta Bowl drawing reaction on social media
State Farm Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LVII in February. Before that, the Glendale, Ariz. stadium is playing host to the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan. TCU took an early 7-0 lead behind a pick-6 thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J McCarthy,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
SportsGrid
One-Horned Rhino Predicts Fiesta Bowl Between Michigan & TCU
Media members, fans, and casual zoo-goers gathered around the greater one-horned rhinoceros enclosure on Friday morning at the Phoenix Zoo, eagerly awaiting the eight-year-old male rhino’s entrance. In the center of his habitat sat two cardboard boxes, each boasting a College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl team name, adorned with...
ASU football transfer list: Defensive back D.J. Taylor enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. The latest is defensive back D.J. Taylor, who announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday after three seasons at ASU. Taylor...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
pasadenaweekly.com
Gabby Giffords to lead the Rose Parade
Former Arizona State Rep. Gabby Giffords was named the 2023 grand marshal by Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott. Giffords’ remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner,” according to Wainscott. The announcement was a celebratory event on the front steps of Tournament...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
