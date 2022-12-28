ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NY man tackled, restrained by residents after attempted burglary in Dorchester home Christmas Eve

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K37CX_0jwvGqyd00

BOSTON — Residents of a Dorchester home tackled a man they found rummaging through their kitchen on Christmas Eve and restrained him until police arrived and took him into custody, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with unarmed burglary, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on December 24 Boston police responded to a call for a breaking and entering in process at Radford Lane in Dorchester. Upon arrival officers found residents of the address holding Sampeur down. The residents told officers they saw Sampeur inside the home rummaging through drawers in the kitchen. The residents chased after Sampeur when he attempted to flee and tackled him to the ground.

When officers arrested Sampeur they found keys to a Jeep, parked nearby, in his pocket. Officers soon determined that the Jeep had been reported stolen. Sampeur told officers he had been driving the Jeep for “a little bit.” The owner of the vehicle informed police that some of her property was missing, including workbooks, a laptop and Apple Airpods. Additionally, a resident of the address told police that money was missing from his room. Police recovered $1,152 from Sampeur during booking.

“This was certainly an eventful Christmas Eve for these folks, and an early Christmas surprise for the person who had her vehicle returned, despite the loss of some of her property. Spending Christmas weekend in police custody couldn’t have been pleasant for the defendant, but the blame rests with him,” Hayden said.

Sampeur, who has no criminal record, was released on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from the crime address and to have no contact with the victims.

Sampeur will return to court March 24 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Manchester, NH man arrested after second standoff with police in 48 hours

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday after his second altercation with police within 48 hours. According to Manchester Police, officers were called to 381 Myrtle Street at approximately 10 am for a report of a man acting erratically. Police were called to the same address on Thursday, December 29 for an incident involving the same man, 30-year-old Tyler Campbell.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve

Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting

A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy