myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County
Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City crews repair broken water main downtown, boil advisory remains in effect
A broken water main has been repaired in downtown Kansas City after causing a sinkhole Friday night, but a boil advisory remains in effect for now. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that KC Water crews worked 18 hours to repair the water main break at 17th Street between Main and Walnut streets.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, MO; water service impacted
A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
KCPD investigating Friday night homicide on 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says someone has been killed in the 6900 block of 17th Street. The incident occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Police have not yet released any victim or suspect information. Homicide detectives are currently...
KMBC.com
Warm Start to 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foggy start for some but the weather will be beautiful for all this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds and a high ranging through the 50s. Winds will be rather light today…also a bonus. Monday is a weather IMPACT day. Rain and...
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KMBC.com
KC Black and women-owned restaurant asks for help after damage from burst pipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s extreme winter weather is still causing problems for some businesses around Kansas City, Missouri. Soiree Steak and Oyster House in the 18th and Vine Jazz District had to close their doors because of busted pipes. Anita Moore, the owner and chef, says...
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KMBC.com
Warm and calm for last day of 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warm and calm for NYE, temperatures in the 50s. Picture-perfect weather for first day of 2023 with a high of 57. Rain and thunder chances increasing to start the week.
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
KMBC.com
Party preparations underway for New Year's Eve celebrations across the metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preparations are underway ahead of New Year’s Eve events across Kansas City. The Power and Light District is putting the final touches on its annual celebration. They said it’s the largest New Year’s Eve event in the Midwest. It takes a lot...
