Cass County, MO

Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County

Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
ARNOLD, MO
KCPD investigating Friday night homicide on 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says someone has been killed in the 6900 block of 17th Street. The incident occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Police have not yet released any victim or suspect information. Homicide detectives are currently...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Warm Start to 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A foggy start for some but the weather will be beautiful for all this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds and a high ranging through the 50s. Winds will be rather light today…also a bonus. Monday is a weather IMPACT day. Rain and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
Warm and calm for last day of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warm and calm for NYE, temperatures in the 50s. Picture-perfect weather for first day of 2023 with a high of 57. Rain and thunder chances increasing to start the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk

As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

