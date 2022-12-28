ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alvin Kamara headlines list of 5 New Orleans Saints not at practice Wednesday

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fd4kp_0jwvGOhd00

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints start preps for the Philadelphia Eagles with ten names listed on their Wednesday injury report, including five players that were not at practice.

Running back Alvin Kamara was not spotted at practice today because of what head coach Dennis Allen calls a “personal issue.”

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) also did not practice Wednesday.

When discussing the extent of Andrus Peat’s injury with reporters, Allen says “he’ll be rehabbing that. We’ll see how it goes throughout the week but I think there’s a chance that he won’t be available to us.”

Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were limited at practice.

Linebacker Kaden Ellis (hand) was listed on Wednesday’s report as a full participant.

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) Sunday at noon.

Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts did not practice today as he continues to recover from a right shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago.

The full injury report is available below:

Saints_at_Eagles_1 Download

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Saints catch a break against Eagles on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints may have just caught a big break against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As we all know, this game is a must-win for the Saints, that is, if they want a chance at the playoffs. There are no more bad games or losing. You have to win this one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
WGNO

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
COLORADO STATE
WGNO

11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
WINN PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy