ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 12/28/2022

By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the technology heavy Nasdaq composite also lost ground.

Southwest Airlines shares dropped as the carrier’s dramatic trouble with flight cancellations continued. Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil and natural gas prices. Tesla recovered some of the steep losses it suffered after reports Tuesday that it temporarily suspended production at a factory in Shanghai.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 46.03 points, or 1.2%, to 3,783.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32,875.71.

The Nasdaq fell 139.94 points, or 1.4%, to 10,213.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.49 points, or 1.6%, to 1,722.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.60 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 328.22 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 284.58 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.91 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 982.96 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is down 3,462.59 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,431.68 points, or 34.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 523.29 points, or 23.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy