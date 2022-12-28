Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix. For more information on Felix, watch the video above!. To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
WNDU
Salvation Army receives low donations amid snowy weather, turns to digital fundraising
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas might be over, but the season of giving continues. Christmas time represent the most significant fundraising week for the local Salvation Army, but last week’s winter storm caused some issues for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign.”. In an average year,...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
abc57.com
Officials warn of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Silver Beach County Park and the Berrien County Government are warning the community of the dangers of ice shelves on Lake Michigan this winter. Lake visitors should never walk out onto the ice shelves, as they are not connected to the bottom of the lake, officials said.
WNDU
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WNDU
Officials in South Bend, Elkhart reminding everyone to celebrate the New Year safely
(WNDU) - We are just a day away from ringing in the New Year, so officials in South Bend and Elkhart are asking everyone to celebrate safely. New Year’s can be an incredibly dangerous holiday if you’re out driving. In fact the National Safety Council is estimating 408 people will die on U.S. roads this New Year’s.
WNDU
Medical Moment: The health benefits of giving gifts
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
WNDU
Marine Corps delivers toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital patients
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about the Marine Corps League hand-delivering toys to patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital?. For years, the Marine Corps League and the Marine Toys for Tots program have visited children at Beacon to deliver gifts to kids of all ages.
WNDU
Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl
WNDU
Celebrating the New Year safely
WNDU
Pet Vet: New Year’s Resolutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year is upon us and you may be making goals and decisions for yourself in the new year. Your pets have health needs that should be included in that planning, too. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
WNDU
Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022. Jayden and Charlotte were the most...
WNDU
Michiana Humane Society thanks community for pet adoptions this holiday
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society is saying thank you to everyone who helped give their shelter pets a fur-ever home. During the holidays, each shelter pet gets a Christmas stocking. When a pet is adopted, its stocking gets moved to the desk beneath the “We went home for Christmas” label.
WNDU
Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl
(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
