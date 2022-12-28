ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany man accused of stealing $50,000 from victim

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State police arrested Shaun Rowe, 22 of Albany on December 28. Rowe was allegedly involved in stealing a large amount of money from a victim’s bank account.

Amsterdam woman sentenced in 2021 Galway shooting

On October 21 around 1 p.m., troopers got a complaint that $50,000 had been removed from a victim’s bank account without authorization. After an investigation, police report that the unauthorized transfer of funds was made into an account named to Rowe. Rowe then withdrew $5,000 cash.

Charges

  • Grand larceny

According to police, Rowe was arrested and transported to Schodack state police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Edinburg Town Court on January 16, 2023 and released.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

