Indian River County, FL

treasurecoast.com

Indian River Sheriff capture known drug Felon

Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com- The Indian River Sheriff have reported they have captured known drug felon. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an undercover investigation resulting in the successful apprehension and arrest of 41-year-old Leroy White. SIU Detectives utilized various investigative tactics and...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Dec. 29

Frank Lashawn Brown, 47, of the 4400 block of 29th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $6,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, no valid driver’s license. Michele Hill Byrd, 46, of the 1800 block of 41st Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl. Ariel Marisa...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies warn residents about phone scam in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents in Martin County about an ongoing phone scam in the area. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said phone scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement with a notice that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 men accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman, Cocoa police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Christmas Eve after being accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman in Brevard County, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to 615 N. Cocoa Blvd. on Saturday morning after reports came in about a vehicle theft.
COCOA, FL
veronews.com

Baird sentenced for stalking ex-girlfriend

Former county administrator Joe Baird has been sentenced to one year of probation, after being found guilty of stalking his ex-girlfriend following the most recent breakup of their tumultuous, eight-year romantic relationship. As a condition of his probation, Baird, 65, is prohibited from having any contact with the woman. County...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie

Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Port St Lucie Police are searching for two women they say have stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

