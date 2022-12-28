Read full article on original website
Related
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Sheriff capture known drug Felon
Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com- The Indian River Sheriff have reported they have captured known drug felon. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an undercover investigation resulting in the successful apprehension and arrest of 41-year-old Leroy White. SIU Detectives utilized various investigative tactics and...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Dec. 29
Frank Lashawn Brown, 47, of the 4400 block of 29th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $6,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, no valid driver’s license. Michele Hill Byrd, 46, of the 1800 block of 41st Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl. Ariel Marisa...
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail following a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this month. At 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 a pickup truck ran over Erika Smith on SE 5th Street and SW 16th Avenue. Smith suffered multiple broken bones as a result of...
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
sebastiandaily.com
Charges forthcoming in case involving woman’s body found near Sebastian
A woman’s body was found by a motorist early Friday morning, just before 4 a.m., on U.S. Highway 1 near Sebastian, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a traffic homicide. The body was discovered in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1, between Barber...
WPBF News 25
Man arrested for domestic battery after Port St. Lucie barricade incident
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is in jail for domestic battery after a barricade incident in Port St. Lucie Friday morning. Police responded to SW Duncan Terrace at about 12:32 a.m. in reference to a man inside the home with a handgun. There were two women inside the home at the time.
Okeechobee County man, 18, arrested in hit-run that killed pedestrian
Cameron Runyon, 18, was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month in Okeechobee County.
veronews.com
Dispute over yard lands one neighbor in jail and another in hospital
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 60-year-old woman was jailed after deputies said she and her husband hit a neighbor with a rake and shovel, leaving the man with serious injuries to his face and neck. The incident began with a dispute over the woman raking leaves into the man’s yard, officials said.
Osceola County deputies investigating two people shot in BVL neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what led to two people being shot in the county’s Buena Ventura Lakes neighborhood early Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to Seabreeze Circle and Palmview Court area around...
cw34.com
Deputies warn residents about phone scam in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents in Martin County about an ongoing phone scam in the area. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said phone scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement with a notice that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The...
Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team
A Florida police officer is in jail after an hourslong armed standoff with a sheriff's office SWAT team, during which he fired shots inside his home, authorities said Thursday.
cw34.com
Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
veronews.com
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
click orlando
2 men accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman, Cocoa police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Christmas Eve after being accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman in Brevard County, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to 615 N. Cocoa Blvd. on Saturday morning after reports came in about a vehicle theft.
veronews.com
Baird sentenced for stalking ex-girlfriend
Former county administrator Joe Baird has been sentenced to one year of probation, after being found guilty of stalking his ex-girlfriend following the most recent breakup of their tumultuous, eight-year romantic relationship. As a condition of his probation, Baird, 65, is prohibited from having any contact with the woman. County...
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
cw34.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
treasurecoast.com
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Port St Lucie Police are searching for two women they say have stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition...
Comments / 1