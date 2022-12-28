ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating several overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day. The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was called to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy

Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. 8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in …. Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of...
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police investigating after man found dead on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. IMPD officers located a man inside a residence with traumatic injuries that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023

Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans. Vigil is approximately 150 lbs and stands 5’3″ tall. She has her hair dyed half black and half red, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Henry County deputies hurt in crash involving semi

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two Henry County sheriff’s deputies were injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday evening. Indiana State Police responded around 8 p.m. on State Road 3 near an entrance ramp to I-70. Investigators said two Henry County deputies, Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie...
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound is shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not injured.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mild weather start to 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

