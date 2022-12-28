Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating several overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day. The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was called to...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy
Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. 8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in …. Just before 9 Wednesday night IMPD arrived to...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen...
cbs4indy.com
UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
cbs4indy.com
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
cbs4indy.com
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include man shot in bar’s parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot in the parking lot of Slammin’ Sammies, a bar at 2136 W. Morris Street.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel law firm will pay for your ride home on New Year’s Eve to prevent drunk driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Police departments across Indiana will be stepping up patrols on New Year’s Eve to keep their eyes out for drunk drivers. The holiday is one of the deadliest for drunk driving and police say it is completely preventable. Marie Greger-Smith was just 11 years old when...
cbs4indy.com
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating after man found dead on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. IMPD officers located a man inside a residence with traumatic injuries that...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
cbs4indy.com
Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023
Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
cbs4indy.com
Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans. Vigil is approximately 150 lbs and stands 5’3″ tall. She has her hair dyed half black and half red, police said.
cbs4indy.com
2 Henry County deputies hurt in crash involving semi
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two Henry County sheriff’s deputies were injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday evening. Indiana State Police responded around 8 p.m. on State Road 3 near an entrance ramp to I-70. Investigators said two Henry County deputies, Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie...
cbs4indy.com
Pregnant woman’s family pleads for change to protective order law following her death
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman tried to get protection from her husband months, even days, before her family says he killed her before killing himself. A Bartholomew County judge denied her request for a protective order on Dec. 9; they both died on Dec. 19. Julie Anne...
cbs4indy.com
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound is shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not injured.
cbs4indy.com
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
cbs4indy.com
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop.
Comments / 0