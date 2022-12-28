Long-time Maine State Police member tapped to lead agency

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has promoted a long-time member of the Maine State Police to serve as its new leader.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that William Ross will serve as the new colonel of the police agency. Ross is currently the operations major for Maine State Police and has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

Ross joined the Maine State Police as a trooper in 2002 and later received a series of promotions to his current post. His position of operations major requires him to oversee eight patrol troops and three major crime units.

Ross will succeed former Colonel John Cote who retired in September. Ross must be confirmed by the Maine State Senate to ascend to the new role.