Commanders Could Sell For ‘Well North’ of $7B

The Washington Commanders are in high demand. Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reportedly received offers “well north” of $7 billion in a deal that would include the club, FedEx Field, the 264 acres around FedEx Field, and the 150 acres at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.
ASHBURN, VA
Nike’s Revenue Jumps 17%, But Inventory Up 43%

Nike reported $13.3 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 17% increase from the same period last year and beating analysts’ estimates of $12.57 billion. But the sportswear and shoe giant’s net income was flat compared to the year prior at $1.3 billion. Revenues for the Nike brand increased 18%...
Analyst: ESPN Spinoff ‘Probable’ in 2023

Disney’s executive switch-up could indicate a future ESPN spinoff. The company announced last month that Bob Iger, who was Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020, will replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. Iger resisted an ESPN spinoff in the last years of his prior run as Disney CEO, but...
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Launch Sports App

In 2023, Amazon plans to beef up its sports content even more. The company has plans to launch a sports-specific app, according to The Information. The app would host all of the live sports that are currently streamed through Amazon Prime Video. It could provide a mechanism for the tech...
Rams Plan New HQ After Owner Buys $325M L.A. Property

The owner of the Los Angeles Rams has purchased another piece of real estate, which will serve as the location of a new team headquarters and practice fields. Stan Kroenke — whose net worth is $12.9 billion, per Forbes — has purchased an outdoor shopping mall in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $325 million.
