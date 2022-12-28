Read full article on original website
Commanders Could Sell For ‘Well North’ of $7B
The Washington Commanders are in high demand. Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reportedly received offers “well north” of $7 billion in a deal that would include the club, FedEx Field, the 264 acres around FedEx Field, and the 150 acres at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.
Las Vegas’ Most Expensive Sports Venue: MSG Sphere
Madison Square Garden’s lavish Las Vegas project is getting even pricier than planned. The construction price of the MSG Sphere entertainment venue has grown by $300 million in the four years since groundbreaking — and has now hit $2.2 billion. The 17,500-seat venue, slated to open in 2023,...
Titans Eye 2026 Kickoff for New $2.2B Stadium After Key Vote
A new stadium for the Tennessee Titans is one step closer to reality. Members of Nashville’s Metro Council voted to approve the term sheet of a new proposed $2.2 billion domed stadium, which will be located next to the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium. The proposed facility will...
Nike’s Revenue Jumps 17%, But Inventory Up 43%
Nike reported $13.3 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 17% increase from the same period last year and beating analysts’ estimates of $12.57 billion. But the sportswear and shoe giant’s net income was flat compared to the year prior at $1.3 billion. Revenues for the Nike brand increased 18%...
Analyst: ESPN Spinoff ‘Probable’ in 2023
Disney’s executive switch-up could indicate a future ESPN spinoff. The company announced last month that Bob Iger, who was Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020, will replace his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. Iger resisted an ESPN spinoff in the last years of his prior run as Disney CEO, but...
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Launch Sports App
In 2023, Amazon plans to beef up its sports content even more. The company has plans to launch a sports-specific app, according to The Information. The app would host all of the live sports that are currently streamed through Amazon Prime Video. It could provide a mechanism for the tech...
New Jersey Halts Citrus Bowl Bets Over Drew Brees
Betting on Citrus Bowl was halted by New Jersey regulators on Friday over the former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ involvement in the game between Purdue and LSU, Front Office Sports confirmed. Brees signed to be an interim assistant coach for Purdue, his alma mater. Brees had been...
Rams Plan New HQ After Owner Buys $325M L.A. Property
The owner of the Los Angeles Rams has purchased another piece of real estate, which will serve as the location of a new team headquarters and practice fields. Stan Kroenke — whose net worth is $12.9 billion, per Forbes — has purchased an outdoor shopping mall in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $325 million.
