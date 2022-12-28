ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan lawmaker gets $350M for new Great Lakes icebreaker

Congress has authorized funding for a new icebreaker for the Great Lakes, a priority that the shipping industry and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, have sought for years to fight ice dams in the lakes and surrounding waterways. The money is from the $1.7 trillion budget bill that President...
