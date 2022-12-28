ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kjzz.com

Avalanche mitigation to close off SR210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation is expected to impact travel routes through the Cottonwood Canyons Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation initially reported that State Route 210 would be closed off to all uphill traffic at 11 a.m. and all downhill traffic starting at noon, with an estimated opening time of 3 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Mountain holiday updates from Deirdra Walsh and Mike Lewis

Treasure Mountain Junior High School digital media and photoshop teacher Meagan Chartier and students Grace Gladson, Oslo Elliott, Eli Olson and Vivian Bagley talk about their top sheet design project for Olympian Devin Logan's skis.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Treasure Mountain Jr High ski design contest student winners

Treasure Mountain Junior High School digital media and photoshop teacher Meagan Chartier and students Grace Gladson, Oslo Elliott, Eli Olson and Vivian Bagley talk about their top sheet design project for Olympian Devin Logan's skis. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT

