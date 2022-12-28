ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware

The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of NFL slate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get your first morning of 2023 going with the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew as they discuss everything you need to know about the Bills and Sunday’s NFL slate. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh […]
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker... The post Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game

Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review

One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January

NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson Trade Rumors: Jets Have No Plans to Deal Struggling QB in Offseason

The New York Jets reportedly aren't planning to move on from quarterback Zach Wilson during the offseason. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not intend on shopping Wilson on the trade market. Rapoport added that the Jets view Wilson as "an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart" and believe he has "handled his demotions well and kept working."
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

O'Cyrus Torrence NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida IOL

— Massive frame and build with good length and a wide base to engulf defenders. — Very good play strength to reestablish the line of scrimmage in the run game and anchor in pass-protection. — Excels in the power-run game, uprooting defensive tackles on down blocks and double-teams as the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...

