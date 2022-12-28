Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys' Quinn, Payton, Harbaugh: Broncos 'Big Swing' to Hire Coach
A "big swing''? Cowboys vs. Broncos in a coach Dan Quinn tug-of-war will not, contrary to what some in Denver seem to think, be about money.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware
The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
News 4 Buffalo
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of NFL slate
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get your first morning of 2023 going with the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew as they discuss everything you need to know about the Bills and Sunday’s NFL slate. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh […]
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash
TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him. Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker... The post Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game
Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review
One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day Ripped by Ohio State Fans After Georgia Loss Despite CJ Stroud's Performance
It's hard to imagine C.J. Stroud playing much better on Saturday night. And against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, it still wasn't enough. Despite holding a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Ohio State couldn't hold on against Georgia, losing 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the ages.
Bleacher Report
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Joining Nick Saban's Alabama Coaching Staff After NFL Retirement
Former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is returning to his alma mater as a director of player development on Nick Saban's staff, he revealed on Friday via a virtual press conference. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, signing a one-day contract with the Green Bay...
Bleacher Report
NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January
NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson Trade Rumors: Jets Have No Plans to Deal Struggling QB in Offseason
The New York Jets reportedly aren't planning to move on from quarterback Zach Wilson during the offseason. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not intend on shopping Wilson on the trade market. Rapoport added that the Jets view Wilson as "an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart" and believe he has "handled his demotions well and kept working."
Bleacher Report
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert Among People to Rescue Family from Helicopter Water Landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among the bystanders to help rescue a man and his family from a helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in the water near Davis Islands in Tampa on Thursday, according to Matt Cohen of the Tampa Bay Times. Gabbert was on...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games
The top and bottom of the AFC playoff picture can be flipped by one result in Week 17. The Monday night clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will go a long way in deciding the No. 1 overall seed. Sunday's AFC East battle between the Miami Dolphins and...
Bleacher Report
Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury
The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Bleacher Report
O'Cyrus Torrence NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida IOL
— Massive frame and build with good length and a wide base to engulf defenders. — Very good play strength to reestablish the line of scrimmage in the run game and anchor in pass-protection. — Excels in the power-run game, uprooting defensive tackles on down blocks and double-teams as the...
Bleacher Report
Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
After a couple of weeks with Saturday NFL games, we're back to a regular Sunday slate for Week 17. This is great for daily fantasy sports (DFS) enthusiasts, though it does mean that some tricky lineup decisions are ahead. Adding to the difficulty factor is the fact that some teams...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
