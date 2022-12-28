Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, flooding of Highway 1 and surrounding roads will occur along the Garcia River in Mendocino County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. - -At 9:00 PM Sunday, the Garcia River river stage was near 8.0 feet. -The Garcia River is forecast rise above 10 feet late Monday morning. - Highway 1 near the Garcia River crossing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 945 AM PST. Target Area: Sonoma The National Weather Service in San Francisco CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville affecting Sonoma County. For the Russian River...including Johnsons Beach near Guerneville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville. * WHEN...From Monday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, In Guerneville the intersecton of HWY 116 and Neeley Rd is closed. Mays Canyon Rd by the old rodeo grounds is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to 32.7 feet late tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.5 feet on 02/16/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
