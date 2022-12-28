‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death

This is a sad story, my heart goes out to the wife and family. She have to keep pushing the police department, go on the news and tell everyone how she's being ignored. The idiots that dumped his body and no charges were filled, how could that be? They're holding back information, someone told them to dump the body. How could this be ignored????
New York Police Department typically do nothing. I was assaulted almost 2 years ago on camera in a CVS store with 20 witnesses. I gave them the license plate number and they close my case without even looking for the culprit. I really hope this lady gets some action from the NYPD. They collect taxes in the billions of dollars, and they do very little for the community. Sorry, that’s just the way it is. This is why I no longer trust the police or talk to the police. And I was not raised like that.
two guys dump his body and are not charged, typical nyc da must be on the payroll of nyc
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Comments / 9