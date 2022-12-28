ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update ahead of Wednesday practice

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid briefed media members on the team’s injury situation ahead of their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

There were no new injuries for Coach Reid to report coming out of the team’s Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did have some housekeeping notes to provide. He spoke about one player who had been designated to return and another who remains on injured reserve.

“I really don’t have injuries to throw at you here,” Reid said. “Mecole (Hardman) will practice today and we’ll see how he does.”

There was some optimism early in the practice week last week that Mecole Hardman would be able to make his return to the active roster for Week 16. With seven days left on his 21-day practice window, Reid sounded much more confident that Hardman would make his return this week.

“So, as the week went on, he got a bit tired and sore,” Reid said. “I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through. Now it’s a matter of getting him in a game. I presume, unless there is a setback, I presume he’ll be there. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Regarding RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, while he is eligible to return from injured reserve, Reid confirmed that he’s not ready to come back yet.

“He’s not ready yet,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. “He’s close, but he’s not ready. High ankle sprains, those are tough to deal with on a running back, so he’s working through everything. He’s busting his tail.”

As for whether Edwards-Helaire or even Jody Fortson could return for the playoffs, Reid didn’t rule out the possibility for either player.

“There’s a chance,” Reid said. “There’s a chance that happens. Time will tell. We’ll see how things go here.”

