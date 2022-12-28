LEAD — The mercury spill at Lead-Deadwood High School has nearly been completely cleaned — just in time for school to resume on Tuesday. Megan Schuette, the on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, said Wednesday that final clearance on a boys’ bathroom was being conducted and the only other location with levels of mercury requiring action, were two janitorial closets that students did not have access to.

LEAD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO