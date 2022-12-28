ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: LSU announces WR Kayshon Boutte will not play in Citrus Bowl

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
LSU received great news a few weeks ago when Kayshon Boutte announced that he would return for another year on the bayou, but on Wednesday, the Tigers gave some bad news about Boutte.

He will not play in the Citrus Bowl matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2, the program announced. According to Brian Kelly, Boutte is still enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

There is no specific reason listed for Boutte’s unavailability.

With Boutte out, quarterback Jayden Daniels will need other receivers to step up big-time. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacey will get a lot more targets for this game.

Nabers leads all LSU wide receivers this season with 63 receptions for 854 yards and two touchdowns.

This is not the kind of news any Tiger fan wanted to see with only five days until the bowl game, but life is unpredictable. We will see how it all plays out when the Tigers head to Orlando looking for their 10th win next week.

theadvocate.com

LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl

Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program

LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestofarkansassports.com

Taking Stock of 3 Potential Disturbing Trends from Hogs’ Loss to LSU

Despite entering SEC play with only one loss and a top-10 ranking, the Arkansas basketball team fell just short in a 60-57 heartbreaker at LSU on Wednesday. Not only was it the first true road game for all of the freshmen on the roster, but it was also the first SEC road experience for everyone on the team not named Davonte Davis or Kamani Johnson. Add in the fact that the game was played in front of a rowdy LSU crowd, and it was truly trial by fire for the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
STILLWATER, OK
theadvocate.com

New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins

Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge taco restaurant offers margarita happy hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A New Orleans-founded restaurant offering fresh tacos and happy hour margaritas officially opened its first Baton Rouge location in December. Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue in Mid City and offers menu items such as carne asada, crispy fish tacos and salsa.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

