BREAKING: LSU announces WR Kayshon Boutte will not play in Citrus Bowl

LSU received great news a few weeks ago when Kayshon Boutte announced that he would return for another year on the bayou, but on Wednesday, the Tigers gave some bad news about Boutte.

He will not play in the Citrus Bowl matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2, the program announced. According to Brian Kelly, Boutte is still enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

There is no specific reason listed for Boutte’s unavailability.

With Boutte out, quarterback Jayden Daniels will need other receivers to step up big-time. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacey will get a lot more targets for this game.

Nabers leads all LSU wide receivers this season with 63 receptions for 854 yards and two touchdowns.

This is not the kind of news any Tiger fan wanted to see with only five days until the bowl game, but life is unpredictable. We will see how it all plays out when the Tigers head to Orlando looking for their 10th win next week.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.