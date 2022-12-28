ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Greenville police investigating homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Officers conducted a welfare check on Contentnea Street on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The check was requested because family members couldn’t get in contact with a sibling. Barbara Fennar, 79, was found dead in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC
South Hill native dies in car crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man gets life without parole for killing a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle back in 2020. Darrius Sessoms made an Alford plea to first-degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom. An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence...
WILSON, NC
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
Strickland named county operations director

Michael Strickland has been named the new operations director for Halifax County and will resume the role the first of the new year. His promotion comes after Ed Johnson retired after more than 42 years of service. The county said a thorough recruitment and interview process was conducted to find...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
GREENVILLE, NC

