cbs17
BUSTED: Convicted felon found with drugs, 2 guns, Halifax County deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon was arrested during a drug bust in Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County deputies announced Friday. On Thursday at about 10 a.m., deputies said they served a search warrant at 39-year-old Jeb Robert Green’s home on Dickens Ave. They said they were...
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Police search for suspects in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
Greenville police investigating homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Officers conducted a welfare check on Contentnea Street on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The check was requested because family members couldn’t get in contact with a sibling. Barbara Fennar, 79, was found dead in the […]
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
North Carolina mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
NC man convicted of killing 5-year-old sentenced to life in prison
Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Thursday, according to local news outlets.
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
thenewsprogress.com
South Hill native dies in car crash
Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
WECT
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man gets life without parole for killing a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle back in 2020. Darrius Sessoms made an Alford plea to first-degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom. An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence...
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Counterfeit money used by two men at nearby stores in Brunswick County
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident involving counterfeit money that was used at two separate businesses.
rrspin.com
Strickland named county operations director
Michael Strickland has been named the new operations director for Halifax County and will resume the role the first of the new year. His promotion comes after Ed Johnson retired after more than 42 years of service. The county said a thorough recruitment and interview process was conducted to find...
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
WITN
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
