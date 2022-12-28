ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate car caught on fire on I-15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a car that caught on fire on I-15 southbound near Primm. Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 5 around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officers are investigating an active scene. Drivers are...
PRIMM, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police involved in fatal shooting after road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers shot and killed a suspect after a road rage incident in the east valley. Officers responded to a call of a road rage incident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road around 11 a.m. on Friday. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

