Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
news3lv.com
Police investigate car caught on fire on I-15 near Primm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a car that caught on fire on I-15 southbound near Primm. Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 5 around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officers are investigating an active scene. Drivers are...
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested one month after deadly shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas. Demarko Pace, 49, was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon. The suspect was arrested after a fatal shooting at the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne Avenue on November 10.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
Police: Suspect in road-rage incident dead following officer-involved shooting
On December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:01 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call referencing a road rage incident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
news3lv.com
Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
‘High-risk’ stop of stolen vehicle shuts down both sides of I-15
Two individuals are in custody after a high-risk stop of a stolen vehicle shut down both sides of the I-15 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police involved in fatal shooting after road rage incident
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers shot and killed a suspect after a road rage incident in the east valley. Officers responded to a call of a road rage incident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road around 11 a.m. on Friday. The suspect...
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
Crashes leave 4 pedestrians dead Wednesday night
Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.
news3lv.com
Washington murder suspect leads North Las Vegas police on highway chase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A murder suspect out of Washington has been arrested near Mesquite after leading police on a chase that started in the Las Vegas valley. Nicholas VanDuren was arrested for murder in North Las Vegas on Friday. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD),...
Washington murder suspects arrested after chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite
Two people wanted for murder in Lacey, Washington were arrested a few miles outside of Mesquite, Nevada on Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that began in North Las Vegas.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
1 dead after hit-and-run in southeast Las Vegas valley, no arrests made
Metro police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
KTNV
North Las Vegas police: 70-year-old woman dead after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Police said a woman believed to be in her 70's was in the crosswalk. Then, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
Woman killed in crash along Las Vegas Boulevard, police say
North Las Vegas police have closed off an intersection along Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
