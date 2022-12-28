Carr trouble: Raiders change QBs ahead of clash with 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday announced they have benched long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr. Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner

The San Francisco 49ers’ path to a ninth straight win might have just become easier.

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday announced they have benched long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarret Stidham for their final two games of the year, the first of which comes vs. the 49ers on Sunday.

The move comes after the Raiders were all but eliminated from playoff contention following their 13-10 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve. The Raiders led nearly the entire game until the Steelers scored the go-ahead touchdown with 46 seconds left. The Steelers clinched the win with a game-ending interception on Carr, his league-leading 14th of the season.

With their postseason hopes on life-support — according to FiveThirtyEight they have just a 1% chance of qualifying for the playoffs — head coach Josh McDaniels announced the team will replace Carr with Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-year pro who has never started an NFL game.

Carr, who has started behind center nearly every game for the Raiders since 2014, will be inactive for the team’s final two regular season matchups. Former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers will serve as the backup.

“We think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had a lot of time to play,” McDaniels said during his Wednesday press conference. “Talking to Derek — who was great — he understands the scenario and situation that we’re in. Very supportive.”

From the 49ers’ perspective, the move could further fuel what was already expected to be a lopsided contest. Stidham’s first career start will come against what’s arguably the best and most ferocious defense in the NFL. The unit is led by star defensive end Nick Bosa, who won his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award on Wednesday, leads the league with 17.5 sacks and may have been licking his chops once he caught wind of the Raiders’ quarterback change.

“I know (Stidham) is a talented thrower,” 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’ve seen him play before, not just at the Senior Bowl, but I think we played him a couple years ago. He can make every throw, similar to Carr in that way, but he hasn’t been out there a lot, so hopefully we’ll confuse him and make it tough for him.”

Kyle Shanahan reacts to the Raiders naming Jarrett Stidham their starting quarterback this week pic.twitter.com/IJz2zMVGr9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 28, 2022

Stidham was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 draft from Auburn. He was traded to the Raiders for a 2023 6th round pick last May. The 26-year-old has appeared in 11 career games combined for both teams, completing 32 of 61 passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Raiders will also be without a pair of key defensive players against the 49ers — defensive end Chandler Jones, two weeks removed from famously stiff-arming Mac Jones on his way to a walk-off touchdown, and linebacker Denzel Perryman, who each were placed on injured reserve.

The 49ers, who have already clinched the NFC West title, are currently the number three seed in the NFC but are just one game back of the two-seed Vikings and two games behind the one-seed Eagles, whose MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status is uncertain for the last two games of the season due to a shoulder injury. They also are hoping to extend their eight-game winning streak, tied for the fourth longest in franchise history.

All that means is the 49ers have plenty to play for on Sunday — which is bad news for the Raiders’ newly minted and inexperienced starting signal caller.