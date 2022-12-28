ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
57-year-old crashes into tree, killed: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old...
Moviegoers say final farewell to San Marco Theatre after 84 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The historic 84-year-old San Marco movie theatre officially closed its doors today after being open for eight decades. The San Marco Theatre was built in 1938 and Saturday night was its last showing with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The theatre announced Wednesday that it was permanently closing its doors due to the movie industry becoming over-saturated with streaming services.
All-News4JAX volleyball: Tough to match Zeta Washington’s career at Ponte Vedra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Zeta Washington made her mark as a freshman and kept right on making it through her final season at Ponte Vedra. Washington, now a three-time All-News4JAX player of the year, has a career that stands apart from any other in area volleyball history. While her final year didn’t end with a championship, it was the most impressive season of her decorated career. And the other seasons weren’t too bad either.
