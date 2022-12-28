Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
I’m charging family for Christmas dinner for sixth year in a row – people call me a Scrooge but my pals think I’m right
A NAN who is charging her family for Christmas dinner for the sixth year in a row says she has her pals support despite people calling her a Scrooge. Caroline Duddridge, 63, demands a bank transfer from each of her guests - including kids - weeks before the Big Day.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager shares photos, details of magical Christmas-filled family weekend getaway in Maine
Jenna Bush Hager and her family took their Christmas spirit on the road to the most festive place this side of the North Pole. The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host took a weekend jaunt to Maine. “I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” she told Hoda...
Woman borrows vintage Christmas tree for 30 years, inherits house from relative who loaned her tree: 'It's finally home'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my grandparents always graced their home with a real Christmas tree. According to my mother, most of her family and friends had a real tree. She could think of only one exception.
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
Cat Caught Moving Christmas Decorations While Owner Sleeps in Funny Video
"He's stealing Christmas like the Grinch," one TikTok user wrote, while another commented, "He wants to decorate upstairs too."
Hero Pet Dog Saves Family From Christmas Eve Fire
The smart canine began scratching at doors before the home's fire alarms had even gone off.
Parents Magazine
Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents
And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year.
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
Obsessed Corgi 'Dancing' With Christmas Toy Delights Internet
"This is what holiday cheer looks like IRL," wrote one TikTok user.
Repurpose Old Garland Into Candle Holders With This Simple Trick
Bring some bougie out of something tacky.
Nine dead in New Year's Eve crowd rush at shopping center in Uganada
At least nine people died, including several juveniles, in Uganda's Kampala when a crowd rushing to see a New Year fireworks display got stuck in a shopping center corridor.
Want to find a special holiday gift? Hit the thrift store
Here are four big benefits of secondhand gifts, plus a few tips and ideas to help you thrift a gift this holiday season.
26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of
Who says Cyber Monday is the only time to score big online? Amazon keeps their deals rolling for a good portion of the holiday season. These Prime exclusive offers make gift giving or stocking up on doggy goods for your own pup quick, easy, and painless. Whether you’re looking to buy for a coworker, a […] The post 26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of appeared first on DogTime.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Husband Gifts Wife ‘White Christmas' With Snow in Backyard
Lee esta historia en español aquí. When Tom Gregg asked his wife what she wanted for Christmas, she told him she already had everything she wanted, except one thing: a “white Christmas.”. Despite living in Norco, a Southern California city with virtually no chance of getting accumulating...
KTLA.com
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Tori Spelling Is 'Still Very Much in the Christmas Spirit' in New Holiday Decorating Video
From the looks of Tori Spelling's house, the holidays are far from over!. The actress took to Instagram on Dec. 26 to share a video of her over-the-top Christmas decor following the winter celebration. Posted as a joint Reel with LA-based "holiday inspirationalist" Jeanna Crawford, who assumably helped her craft...
travelawaits.com
Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It
Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
Comments / 0