Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents

And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year.
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations

Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of

Who says Cyber Monday is the only time to score big online? Amazon keeps their deals rolling for a good portion of the holiday season. These Prime exclusive offers make gift giving or stocking up on doggy goods for your own pup quick, easy, and painless. Whether you’re looking to buy for a coworker, a […] The post 26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of appeared first on DogTime.
SoCal Husband Gifts Wife ‘White Christmas' With Snow in Backyard

Lee esta historia en español aquí. When Tom Gregg asked his wife what she wanted for Christmas, she told him she already had everything she wanted, except one thing: a “white Christmas.”. Despite living in Norco, a Southern California city with virtually no chance of getting accumulating...
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It

Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
