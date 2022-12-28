ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Reno Police Arrest 2 on Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery

He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Vehicle theft suspect in custody after police chase in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is in custody after stealing a car from the Hobey's Casino parking lot on Thursday. At around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Detectives searched the area and found the vehicle at Chocolate Drive with the suspect inside.
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home

Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene

Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley

Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno PD, WCSO and UNR police prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For years, the crowds have gathered in downtown Reno to ring in the New Year. It all comes with fireworks. But for anyone who has watched this phenomenon, these people aren’t standing out here for hours to get a good look at the fireworks. “People...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 28 through December 4

All information for the arrest reports is provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Havens, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court X2. Lindsey Kent, Fallon...
FALLON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Positive Police Department Statistics Reported

The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
fernleyreporter.com

Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff

Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sobriety Social Powwow for all on New Year’s Eve in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony holds its New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the RSIC Reno Gym at 34 Reservation Road. It is an alcohol-free family-oriented gathering free to both native and non-native populations. This social powwow began more...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Events happening around Reno this NYE

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing

Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
RENO, NV

