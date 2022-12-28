Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest 2 on Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges
An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is...
mynews4.com
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs to husband in Nevada prison
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal drugs to her husband who is incarcerated at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections (IG of NDOC), the Special Enforcement Team of the...
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
mynews4.com
Vehicle theft suspect in custody after police chase in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is in custody after stealing a car from the Hobey's Casino parking lot on Thursday. At around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Detectives searched the area and found the vehicle at Chocolate Drive with the suspect inside.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
2news.com
Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home
Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene
Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
2news.com
Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
2news.com
Crash on US-50 near Silver Springs kills one, driver arrested for suspected DUI, police say
An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night. The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022. Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno PD, WCSO and UNR police prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For years, the crowds have gathered in downtown Reno to ring in the New Year. It all comes with fireworks. But for anyone who has watched this phenomenon, these people aren’t standing out here for hours to get a good look at the fireworks. “People...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 28 through December 4
All information for the arrest reports is provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Havens, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court X2. Lindsey Kent, Fallon...
thefallonpost.org
Positive Police Department Statistics Reported
The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
fernleyreporter.com
Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff
Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
KOLO TV Reno
Sobriety Social Powwow for all on New Year’s Eve in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony holds its New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the RSIC Reno Gym at 34 Reservation Road. It is an alcohol-free family-oriented gathering free to both native and non-native populations. This social powwow began more...
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 closed; NV Energy says more than 34k customers without power in Northern Nevada
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports more than 34,000 customers without power in Northern Nevada. About half are in Washoe County. NV Energy reports it is supposed to have power restored by 7 p.m. About half are in Carson City and Douglas County. There is no estimated...
