Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala ( WDHN )— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement cell with a piece of bedding tied around his neck and secured to the other end of the cell door.

The deputy alerted additional deputies, who checked on the inmate and attempted life-saving measures.

EMS was called and after arriving, life-saving measures were continued but were unsuccessful.

EMS pronounced Cornelius dead and the local Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and responded.

Cornelius was arrested early this month after leading authorities on a 50-mile U-Haul chase through several Florida counties, ultimately crashing the U-Haul near Ponce De Leon and fleeing on foot.

An investigation is ongoing and officials are awaiting an autopsy report.

Joshua James Cornelius-Courtesy of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office

