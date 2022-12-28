ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tappan, NY

'King Of Summer': Holocaust Survivor Who Worked At Camp For 71 Years From Tappan Dies

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agjWF_0jwv8ZU900
Harry Vogel. Photo Credit: Hellman Memorial Chapels

A man who escaped the Holocaust at a young age and went on to become a mainstay at a summer camp for more than 70 years has died.

Rockland County resident Harry Vogel of Tappan died on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the age of 87, according to his obituary.

Born on Yom Kippur in Frankfurt, Germany in 1935, Vogel was the first son of Arthur Vogel, who was taken to Buchenwald concentration camp during the Holocaust. However, Vogel's father was given the option to buy his family's way out because he had children and family members in the US willing to sponsor them, and they made the arduous journey across the Atlantic Ocean on a freighter to Nova Scotia, where they became refugees.

The family then moved to New York City, living in an apartment in the Bronx on Tremont Avenue. It was here that Vogel learned a strong work ethic from his father, and he became good at tinkering and fixing issues in his apartment building.

Growing up, Vogel soon became drawn to water sports and became a skilled canoer, kayaker, sailor, windsurfer, exhibition diver, and swimming team captain. During his sophomore year in high school, his coach recommended that he work at Surprise Lake Camp, a Jewish summer camp in Cold Spring. This recommendation led to a 71-year career at the camp, where he eventually became Administrative Director.

During his time at the camp, he focused on the waterfront, designing three floating docks for campers after extensive research and surveying of the camp's lake, according to his obituary.

In addition to his time with Surprise Lake Camp, Vogel also attended City College in New York City to study engineering, and also joined the college's ROTC program, for which he "jumped out of perfectly good airplanes in the paratroopers, and printed leaflets and propaganda in the psychological warfare department and blew stuff up," his obituary said.

However, a rare eye condition that made it hard to read for long periods of time cut Vogel's engineering career short, which led him to pivot to a career as an industrial arts teacher in New York City, which gave him the summers off to work at the camp.

Known for his work ethic and his kindness, Vogel was motivated to make his life as enjoyable and meaningful as possible.

"He said there was a reason he was saved from Hitler’s ovens, and it was necessary for him to make his life worthwhile. He did that everyday by making people smile, by being an example of how to live your best life, and by finding the fun in even the most mundane chores," his obituary said, which also called him the "King of Summer."

He was also known for his immense love for his wife, Bobbi, who he married in 1959, and his two daughters, Joan and Melissa.

An active man, Vogel kept up his strength well into his 70s and 80s, and when asked how he kept healthy for so long, he would reply with, "I'm just Harry," according to his obituary.

Vogel was buried in Gates of Zion Cemetery in Airmont at 670 Saddle River Rd. on Monday, Dec. 26.

to follow Daily Voice Orangetown and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In West New York

A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was killed this week in West New York, authorities said.Jose Cepeda was found on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.He was pronounc…
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports. Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions. This is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Manor Man Killed After Car Hits Rock Wall, Police Say

A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall in the Hudson Valley, police said. The accident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. when the car traveling east on Route 301 in Putnam Valley about a mile west of the Taconic State Parkway suddenly lost control, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police

A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours

Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Selden Man Dies After Medical Van Slams Into House, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed when the medical van he was driving crashed into a residence, police said. On Friday, Dec. 30 around 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County resident William Zeliniski, age 59, was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van when he left the road and slammed into a residence in Center Moriches at 129 Frowein Rd., according to Suffolk County Police.
SELDEN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy