WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
WCJB
72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
Hernando Man Killed In Citrus County Motorcycle Crash Friday
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Hernando man was killed in a crash that happened around 7:00 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 75-year-old Beverly Hills woman was traveling northbound in an SUV on North Fatima Avenue, stopped for a
click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Restaurant owner ready to mount vigorous defense after alleged attack on employee
A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mother, son missing since mid-December, last seen in Dunnellon
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida mother and her adult son have been reported missing since mid-December and authorities are seeking the public's help in locating them. Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and her son, Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. They had been sleeping at their home in the 19700 block of SW 109th Place, in Dunnellon.
FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
Citrus County woman arrested after uncle’s ‘tragic death’
A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is behind bars after a holiday family gathering turned deadly, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
WESH
Deputies shoot man at The Villages who threatened to get gun, 'take care of situation himself'
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The twinkle of holiday decorations was overshadowed by law enforcement lights in The Villages on Thursday night. From late Thursday night into Friday morning, investigators worked to figure out why a 35-year-old man at a house on the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace called 911.
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
ocala-news.com
One person killed, another critically injured in crash on CR 326 in Ocala
One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened around 6:30 Tuesday night on SW 52nd Ct in Ocala. Officials said a neighbor called 911 when they saw the flames. “When I see a lady screaming, she needs help please help me my first response is to go in, in a safe manner to help her,” said neighbor Walter Parks Jr.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
WCJB
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
