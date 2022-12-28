A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO