Ocala, FL

WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

72-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Southwest 80th Avenue and 90th Street at around 2 p.m. They say the 86-year-old SUV driver was attempting to turn...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant owner ready to mount vigorous defense after alleged attack on employee

A local restaurant owner appears ready to mount a vigorous defense after an alleged attack on an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, used profanity and was “lecturing” the young female employee about “work ethics” on Dec. 16 in the cooler room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The employee, who alleges that Lofley grabbed her right bicep, left the restaurant after the altercation, drove home and informed her parents of the incident with her boss. There were two witnesses who saw what had happened, the report said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mother, son missing since mid-December, last seen in Dunnellon

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida mother and her adult son have been reported missing since mid-December and authorities are seeking the public's help in locating them. Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and her son, Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. They had been sleeping at their home in the 19700 block of SW 109th Place, in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

One person killed, another critically injured in crash on CR 326 in Ocala

One person was killed, and another was critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 326 in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., a 74-year-old man was traveling in a sedan near the Wandering Oaks RV Resort. As the man approached the intersection of County Road 326 in the sedan, he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on County Road 326, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Neighbor tries to save an 88-year-old woman in a deadly house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire happened around 6:30 Tuesday night on SW 52nd Ct in Ocala. Officials said a neighbor called 911 when they saw the flames. “When I see a lady screaming, she needs help please help me my first response is to go in, in a safe manner to help her,” said neighbor Walter Parks Jr.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)

6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

