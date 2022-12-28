ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know

Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
CNET

SSI Recipients Are Getting a Second December Check Friday. Here's Why

For Supplemental Security Income recipients who weren't expecting a second check to arrive this month, today's a surprising day. You might be a bit confused as to why you received two SSI checks and why this one has a different amount from the other check. We'll explain all those details below.
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits 2023: How much an individual can get next year?

Beneficiaries in the United States have their maximum SNAP benefits updated annually by the federal government to account for rising costs. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a welfare program run by the government that helps people and families that are experiencing food insecurity. In the fiscal year 2021, the program was utilized by up to 41.5 million Americans or around 1 in 8 people in the country.
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
CBS Miami

Here's when seniors will get their 8.7% Social Security boost

Seniors and millions of other Social Security recipients will soon get their biggest benefit hike since 1981, with the pension program set to deliver an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in 2023. The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will largely be made in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked to its...
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
