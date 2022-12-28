Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin theif
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen. A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrest at King Chicken
On Dec. 22, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Patrol Deputies arrested Jaylen Dontrelle Gilmore, 23, of the 800 block of Boston Avenue in Washington. Gilmore was charged with Trafficking in Opium and Resisting a Public Officer. Gilmore’s arrest stemmed from investigators receiving complaints that...
Greenville police investigating homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Officers conducted a welfare check on Contentnea Street on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The check was requested because family members couldn’t get in contact with a sibling. Barbara Fennar, 79, was found dead in the […]
WITN
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
North Carolina mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said.
WITN
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in August. It was one of our most read stories of the year. CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week.
WITN
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
Greenville police investigating after woman shot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
cbs17
WITN
Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
