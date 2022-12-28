ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver.

"You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts in a lot of work and lays everything on the line, you're going to run into this from time to time. I'm actually grateful that it wasn't worse. He has a tissue injury. When you look around the league, see guys who play with that kind of drive and passion and play that hard, it could be worse."

Booker sustained the injury in the first quarter Sunday after he only played four minutes of the Christmas game. He went back to Phoenix right after the game was over for further evaluation.

On Wednesday, the team announced the four-week timetable before the injury is assessed again. On a six-game road trip, Phoenix (20-16) lost to Washington, 127-102, Wednesday to drop to 2-5 without Booker.

Booker had missed three games with groin soreness before returning to play Sunday. At that morning shootaround, Booker was excited to play in his second straight Christmas game, but said there wasn't any guarantee he'd play in the game.

"Honestly, if I wasn't healthy and ready to go, it'd be tough to play," Booker said. "I was fortunate and blessed enough to make it happen right on time. It's definitely something that you don't want to miss."

Booker also talked about the rehab process, saying he "checked all the boxes" to play.

"Just treatment, around the clock," Booker said. "Just getting right. Lifting, making sure it's strong, making sure it's able to go. I checked all the boxes."

Williams was asked before Wednesday's game at Washington if Booker's return felt rushed.

"In this case with Book, every box, to my knowledge, was checked," Williams said. "Before you put a guy back on the floor, you have to do that. You just run into stuff."

Booker previously missed two games at Houston and at New Orleans with left hamstring tightness.

"Organizations are faced with those pressures and we all have to make decisions and live with them, but I don' think it's anybody's' fault or anybody was rushed or anything like that," Williams continued.

Booker returned against the Clippers to end a four-game road trip and followed that up with a season-high 58-point blast in the Suns comeback win Dec. 17 over the Pelicans.

Booker then missed the next three games with groin soreness. He returned for Phoenix’s Christmas game against the Nuggets and appeared to suffer the injury within the first two minutes of the game.

Looking at the team’s schedule, Booker will be re-evaluated during the last full week of January. The Suns play 14 games from now to January 26.

“It’s good for guys to get on the court and learn and play through some stuff so when he gets back, we’re going to be even more polished team,” Suns guard Josh Okogie said. “I’m thinking in the future in the playoffs when Booker sits on the bench for however many minutes it is to get his breather, we’re going to be so polished knowing how to play without him we’re going to know what to do.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned

