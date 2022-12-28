Read full article on original website
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Cavaliers reportedly concerned Darius Garland could miss time due to injury
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland injured his right thumb during Thursday’s loss in Indiana and there’s concern that he could miss some time, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland sustained the injury when his right hand got hit by Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who was attempting to knock...
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns
Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
Albert Breer: Perception-wise, Browns need tweaking, not complete overhaul; DePodesta can now be judged on wins, losses
Albert Breer talks about where the blame is being placed with the Browns’ disappointing season, Paul DePodesta’s role, Myles Garrett’s situation and possible defensive coordinator candidates if Kevin Stefanaski decides to make a change.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
Chris Rose: Kevin Stefanski has been dealt a hand this year unlike anything we've ever seen
Chris Rose, NFL Network: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski “has been dealt a hand this year unlike anything we’ve ever seen…played a major role in Brissett playing the best football of his career,” expects Stefanski back next season.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
Valley legend to place 1st bet on platform in Ohio
A Valley and Ohio legend will place one of the state's first sports bets.
'I put it all on coaching': Joe Woods accepts blame for poor Browns run defense
BEREA − Joe Woods knows he can't hide from the numbers. Nor is the Browns defensive coordinator going to hide from his own responsibility in why his unit hasn't been able to stop the run consistently all season. "Absolutely, I put it all on coaching," Woods said Thursday. "Coaching first. We gotta get...
Another 49ers streak can continue with help from the Browns
Eight consecutive wins isn't the only streak the San Francisco 49ers have going. The Washington Commanders will try to become the first team this season to win a game immediately following a matchup against the 49ers. They will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Um, what about the Kansas...
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
