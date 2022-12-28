Read full article on original website
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
M3GAN Clip Reveals Her Terrifying Forrest Kill in Full
With 2022 almost over it's almost time to ring in a new year of movies and one of the biggest projects being released at the beginning of 2023 will be M3gan. M3gan is the story of a robotic doll with artificial intelligence that serves as a protector to the child that owns her, but things go haywire and she begins killing. With the film releasing right around the corner we're beginning to see more and more from M3gan and now we have a brand new clip that shows off the doll horrific forest kill. You can check out the clip below!
Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ Unlocks a Watch-In-Any-Order Format for an Intriguing Heist Show
It seems like a lifetime ago, but in the early weeks of 2020, the then-named CBS All Access launched a show called “Interrogation.” The ten-episode season starred Peter Sarsgaard as a detective investigating a brutal murder where the accused killer was the woman’s son (Kyle Gallner). With a decent cast and a dour, decades-spanning saga, the idea was that viewers could share in the detective work and watch the show in any order they wanted. Following the clues at their convenience, they could hop around different years, suspects, and investigators to figure out what really happened that night in the...
Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Confirms HBO Max Shakeups Have Impacted Spinoffs
Over the last few months, a number of shocking decisions have been made about projects at HBO Max, with movies like Batgirl being scrapped completely, despite principal photography having been completed, while various other planned movies and TV series being cancelled, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirming that behind-the-scenes decisions are also impacting that franchise's planned expansions. Martin did explain that, while some of those plans might have hit snags and delays, that doesn't mean that they will be permanently abandoned, with the success of the prequel series House of the Dragon confirming just how excited audiences remain for stories unfolding in Westeros.
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
Avatar: The Way of Water Scores Best Wednesday Box Office of the Entire Year
Avatar: The Way of Water now owns the best Wednesday at the box office in 2022. Interestingly, the record gets set on the last week of the calendar year. It's been a wild rocket up the earnings ladder for James Cameron's blockbuster sequel. $20.4 million manages to maneuver it ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's staggering $14.8 million total back in June. In the animated movie department, Minions: Rise of Gru also found itself matching up with $13.5 million over the summer. But, Avatar has managed to pass them both off the strength of that late holiday window and the lack of other big fish in the sea. Just a few days ago, Avatar managed to become just the third movie to reach $1 billion this year, and it could continue to climb as we enter 2023.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Bosslogic Debuts Badass Henry Cavill as Marvel's The Sentry
Marvel Studios is getting ready to turn things up a notch with their next phase of projects and they'll kick things off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania is a major Avengers-level film that will prominently feature the main villain of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, who will be played by Jonathan Majors. After that's all said and done, the studio will begin releasing projects based on never before-used I.P., which includes a movie based on their Thunderbolts team. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme and use The Sentry as the main antagonist. The Sentry is a Superman like character, and who better to play him than Henry Cavill. Cavill recently exited the Superman role and is definitely free to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. BossLogic seems to agree with the idea as he has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character. You can check it out below!
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Anime Dominates Japanese Box Office For 2022
2022 was a massive year for all things anime, with new series including Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, Chainsaw Man, and Blue Lock leading the charge while familiar favorites such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Bleach all hitting the small screen. When it came to the silver screen, anime movies became hits not just in Japan but around the world, with certain films pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. Now, Japan has tallied the receipts and revealed the biggest anime movies released in the Eastern country.
Netflix's White Noise Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
White Noise has a Rotten Tomatoes score and the project is looking pretty mixed. At the time of writing, the Netflix movie has a critics score of 63. While that isn't setting the world on fire, it is enough to keep it in the fresh distinction. However, over on the audience side of things, it's a little bit less positive with a 55%. A lot of people were shocked when Noah Baumbach decided to pursue this project. As with a lot of strange fiction, it can be hard to capture the unique edges of a book like Don Delilo's novel. The 1985 book is quite the journey on the page and probably even more of a handful when it comes to bringing it to life on film. As more people get to see it, White Noise could prove to be even more of a conversation starter among film Twitter users. Check out what the company has to say about the recent release down below.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Surprising Connection Between Geralt and Ciri
With The Witcher: Blood Origin being set 1200 years in the past of the main Witcher series, there were bound to be some unexpected tethers to the current timeline, and indeed there were. In addition to Jaskier's involvement, there were some big revelations discovered in the prototype Witcher's story, and one such revelation was the surprising connection between Geralt and Ciri thanks to the relationship between Eile and Fjall. Spoilers incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
