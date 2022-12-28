Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Roddy Ricch Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him – Watch
Roddy Ricch recently confronted a paparazzo for filming him in Los Angeles. On Thursday (Dec. 29), The Hollywood Fix shared video of Roddy Ricch outside of Couture Kids on Robertson in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Roddy and his security guard are putting boxes in the back of the rapper's Mercedes SUV with the help of a store employee. The paparazzo filming the scene from across the street then attempts to get closer and tries to spark a conversation with the Compton, Calif. rapper. That's when his security intervenes.
Drake’s Teenage Lyrics Surface After Being Found in a Dumpster
Lyrics Drake wrote when he was a teenager have surfaced after being found in a dumpster and are going to be sold for five-figures. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), TMZ first reported popular auction house Moments in Time has acquired the hand-written lyrics after they were pulled out of a trashcan. MIT tells the celebrity news site Drizzy was working at his uncle's Memphis furniture factory before the fame, where he apparently penned the rhymes. After the factory closed down, the pages were found in a dumpster. They will soon go on sale for the asking price of $20,000, XXL has confirmed with Moments in Time.
LeBron James Hilariously Shared An Old Tweet That Said He Would Slow Down After Turning 30
LeBron James posted a funny old tweet from 2015 on his story that had predicted that he would slow down after turning 30.
NBA Analyst Believes The Chicago Bulls Aren't The Right Team For LeBron James
The Bulls have been speculated as one of the sides heading into a rebuild following the inability of their big three to close out games.
Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot at GloRilla During Druski’s Live
It looks like Shaquille O'Neal has a love jones for GloRilla. The NBA Hall-of-Famer recently sent a marriage proposal to Big Glo during Druski's Instagram Live. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski went on Instagram Live for a special Christmas Eve Coulda Been Records livestream. For those unfamiliar, Coulda Been Records is Druski's fictitious record label. During his IG Live, fans auditioned for Dru to see if they could get signed to his label. The fun part comes when actual big-name rappers and celebrities come on and Druski, as the CEO, tries to sign them.
A Look at Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Aftermath
Tragedy can strike at any time, which is one of the reasons why life is so fragile. On Nov. 5, 2021 during Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival, a crowd crush occurred that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured over 300 more. Following the catastrophic incident, questions have been raised centered around who is liable: Travis Scott, Live Nation, venue security or the Houston Police Department with Travis settling a few lawsuits and also taking a short break from the public eye. After releasing an apologetic video and statement, Travis fell back until March of this year.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares His Top Five Rappers, Including French Montana
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently shared his list of his favorite top five rappers. Last Friday (Dec. 23), during his Never Broke Again Radio program on Amazon's Amp platform, NBA YoungBoy disclosed to his listening audience his favorite top five rappers. The list included Bronx-raised rapper French Montana, which maybe surprising to some fans.
ABC Uses Quavo Photo Instead of Takeoff in Year-End Memorial Tribute
ABC News is catching heat after using a photo of Quavo instead of Takeoff in a year-end memorial tribute. On Monday (Dec. 26), ABC News ran a two-hour special titled The Year: 2022, which recapped the major events of the year. During their in memoriam section, they mistakingly posted a photo of Quavo when noting the untimely death of Takeoff. Many Twitter users have documented the blunder.
Lakers News: ESPN Reporter Starstruck By Laker Great
Lakers legends loom large even among the pros.
Derrick Bivens’ Billionaire Burger Boyz Featured at Los Angeles Rams Training Facility
The Los Angeles Rams website has started featuring Black-owned companies doing business at the training facility of the NFL team this season. The latest one being spotlighted belongs to executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens, who operates the Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant. During the interview with TheRams.com,...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0