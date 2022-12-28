Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'
Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
Double celebration: Lindenhurst welcomes 2023 with village's 100th anniversary
The celebration brought the community out for some family fun that included live music, fireworks and a ball drop that was best part for many.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
longisland.com
Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge
On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Freeport homeowners still dealing with cleanup from flooding brought by storm
Several pipes burst at Angela Okike's Freeport house on Christmas. It caused leaks all over the home.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted...
longisland.com
The Tap Room Gastropub Opens New Location in Farmingdale, Fifth on Long Island
Well-known gastropub The Tap Room opened their fifth location on Long Island on Friday, December 23, adding to the plethora of fun and exciting food and drink options available in Farmingdale’s bustling downtown area. Situated at 206 Main Street, The Tap Room in Farmingdale joins its previous four sister...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
greaterlongisland.com
Crumbl Cookies opening in Smithtown and Levittown in early 2023
Pennsylvania has 17 Crumbl Cookies locations. Florida has more than 50. For Pete’s sake, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, even has one. But none of Crumbl Cookies’ 600 stores in the United States are on Long Island. But that’s all about to change. The uber popular chain is opening stores...
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
NBC Connecticut
These Are the 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the Northeast
The Hamptons dominate the rankings for the most expensive neighborhood in the Northeast, with Sagaponack, New York, taking the top spot. A beachside village that's home to Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon, Sagaponack is second only to Atherton, California for most expensive U.S. ZIP code in 2022, in terms of median value for homes, according to data provided by realty service RealtyHop.
Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown
A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island.Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website. When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies. The selection includes clas…
Herald Community Newspapers
He’s a dog-loving entrepreneur
He’s a staple in the community — not just Merrick, but for the surrounding areas, like Seaford, Wantagh and Bellmore.”. If you attend any of the South Shore’s street fairs, there’s a good chance you’ll see a crowd of dogs, big and small, eagerly waiting for Ira Reiter. Ira and his wife, Hillary, create some of the area’s most popular dog treats.
Riverhead considers adding battery energy storage systems to town code, as residents question safety, urge in-depth study
Angry residents objected to allowing large battery energy storage systems in Riverhead Town during a public hearing last week, arguing that the safety of the systems and potential locations of the new use should be more carefully studied in the town’s comprehensive planning process. Residents objecting to adopting the...
