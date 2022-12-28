ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Patchogue, NY

therealdeal.com

Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone

Some Hamptons residents are stumping for an arboreal cause. One week after a Bridgehampton neighbor sued developer Joe Farrell, claiming he cut down her trees without permission, a neighboring village is proposing stricter rules for clearing mature trees. The mayor of North Haven, in Southampton, Chris Fiore, said most of...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'

Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
longisland.com

Mógū Chinese Kitchen Opening Third Location in Hauppauge

On Facebook recently, the general manager of Mógū Chinese Kitchen announced the opening of a new location in Hauppauge. “We are opening the newest location in Hauppauge next week, the poster wrote in a Facebook community page. The poster went on to say that the restaurant is hiring...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
greaterlongisland.com

Crumbl Cookies opening in Smithtown and Levittown in early 2023

Pennsylvania has 17 Crumbl Cookies locations. Florida has more than 50. For Pete’s sake, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, even has one. But none of Crumbl Cookies’ 600 stores in the United States are on Long Island. But that’s all about to change. The uber popular chain is opening stores...
LEVITTOWN, NY
NBC Connecticut

These Are the 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the Northeast

The Hamptons dominate the rankings for the most expensive neighborhood in the Northeast, with Sagaponack, New York, taking the top spot. A beachside village that's home to Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon, Sagaponack is second only to Atherton, California for most expensive U.S. ZIP code in 2022, in terms of median value for homes, according to data provided by realty service RealtyHop.
SAGAPONACK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

He’s a dog-loving entrepreneur

He’s a staple in the community — not just Merrick, but for the surrounding areas, like Seaford, Wantagh and Bellmore.”. If you attend any of the South Shore’s street fairs, there’s a good chance you’ll see a crowd of dogs, big and small, eagerly waiting for Ira Reiter. Ira and his wife, Hillary, create some of the area’s most popular dog treats.
WANTAGH, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead considers adding battery energy storage systems to town code, as residents question safety, urge in-depth study

Angry residents objected to allowing large battery energy storage systems in Riverhead Town during a public hearing last week, arguing that the safety of the systems and potential locations of the new use should be more carefully studied in the town’s comprehensive planning process. Residents objecting to adopting the...
RIVERHEAD, NY

