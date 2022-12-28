ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC announces negative COVID-19 test requirement for those entering the U.S. from China

By Drew Miller
 3 days ago

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its test requirement for passengers entering the U.S. from China on Wednesday.

Air passengers returning from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Hong Kong and Macau will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery in order to return to the United States.

This comes in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the PRC and is set to take effect on Jan. 5, 2023. It also includes passengers traveling from the PRC by third-country transit and passengers connecting through the U.S. headed to further destinations.

CDC ends reporting of COVID cases on cruise ships

According to a release, passengers coming from Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on their way to the U.S will also be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test if they have been in the PRC in the last 10 days, and no more than two days before their departure to the U.S.

All air passengers two years and older originating from the PRC will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure and must show a negative test result to the airline when departing, regardless of nationality and vaccination status.

Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before the flight can provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in place of a negative test result.

4 COVID-19 rapid tests you can buy on Amazon right now

Airlines must confirm the negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board or deny boarding to passengers.

The CDC also announced an expansion of the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance program (TGS) in an effort to detect and characterize new variants of the virus.

For a list of authorized COVID-19 tests, click here .

YourErie

