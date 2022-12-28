ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown

It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
PWMania

Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel

A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey

Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans

In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown

In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
PWMania

Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot

The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
HERSHEY, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
ringsidenews.com

Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown

GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
PWMania

Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)

Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
TAMPA, FL
ComicBook

What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?

Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
TENNESSEE STATE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles

On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ringsidenews.com

The Usos Were Once Told They Look Too Similar To Roman Reigns

The Usos are undoubtedly one of the most accomplished tag teams in the history of WWE. They continue to break records and ensure they are future WWE Hall of Famers. However, things weren’t always so good for them. In fact, they were once told they looked too similar to Roman Reigns, being his cousins.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future

One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
PWMania

Dragon Lee’s “Unique Terms” on His WWE Contract Revealed

Dragon Lee’s WWE contract was negotiated by the Lucha Libre Agency. The Lucha Libre Agency, Masked Republic’s parent company, announced this week that they negotiated Lee’s contract to work for WWE NXT, and that the contract includes unique terms. Lee will be able to continue using his...
stillrealtous.com

The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns

The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy