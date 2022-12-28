The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) – A man who has posed as a city inspector and tricked people into parting with their money has been arrested on charges stemming from recent scams in Chicago and Oak Lawn.Ronald Browning, 74, has been charged with one count of felony theft in connection with a ruse at Reilly's Daughter bar & grill in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.Police said Browning entered the bar on Dec. 19 around 11:30 a.m., while wearing a yellow reflective vest, and identified himself as an inspector. When an employee went to the back...

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO