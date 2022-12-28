ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting at passerby following South Loop car crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after shooting at a passerby who was checking out the scene of a Thursday morning car crash in the South Loop. Kristopher Klimala, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park

Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with posing as city inspector during thefts in Rogers Park, Oak Lawn

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) – A man who has posed as a city inspector and tricked people into parting with their money has been arrested on charges stemming from recent scams in Chicago and Oak Lawn.Ronald Browning, 74, has been charged with one count of felony theft in connection with a ruse at Reilly's Daughter bar & grill in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.Police said Browning entered the bar on Dec. 19 around 11:30 a.m., while wearing a yellow reflective vest, and identified himself as an inspector. When an employee went to the back...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023

CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 10, shot in face in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Ridge on the North Side. The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Miracle Powell, 15, last seen in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl last seen over a week ago. Miracle Powell, 15, was last seen by family members in Marquette Park on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall...
CHICAGO, IL

