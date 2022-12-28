ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, MO

R-7 School Board Member Resigns, Board To Discuss Vacancy

Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education member Megan Marshall submitted her resignation to the Board December 27. In the one-sentence resignation letter, Marshall stated she was resigning in order to prepare for her new position as 3rd District-At-Large Jackson County Legislator. Marshall, who was elected November 8 will be sworn in January 9.
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
Michelle Powell, 45 of Butler

Michelle Powell, 45 of Butler, Missouri passed away December 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Cremation, with a visitation Saturday, January 7, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home, Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powell family, c/o Mullinax Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Northland business has given millions to charities

Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has something to celebrate at the end of 2022. The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers. Only it wasn’t just random numbers that were picked, the winner handpicked the lucky numbers himself.
