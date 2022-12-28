Read full article on original website
R-7 School Board Member Resigns, Board To Discuss Vacancy
Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education member Megan Marshall submitted her resignation to the Board December 27. In the one-sentence resignation letter, Marshall stated she was resigning in order to prepare for her new position as 3rd District-At-Large Jackson County Legislator. Marshall, who was elected November 8 will be sworn in January 9.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
921news.com
Michelle Powell, 45 of Butler
Michelle Powell, 45 of Butler, Missouri passed away December 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Cremation, with a visitation Saturday, January 7, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home, Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powell family, c/o Mullinax Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Water main break shuts down KCMO office complex
A 10-inch water main break sent water cascading down stairs and into the street, shutting down a Kansas City, Missouri, office complex.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
plattecountylandmark.com
Northland business has given millions to charities
Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
kmmo.com
MAYVIEW WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Mayview woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Tawnya Munro traveled off the roadway and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported by...
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has something to celebrate at the end of 2022. The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers. Only it wasn’t just random numbers that were picked, the winner handpicked the lucky numbers himself.
921news.com
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
Independence man dies after being shot by police officer
An Independence man, Terry L. Bowman, 39, died from injuries after he was shot by a police officer near a hotel on U.S. 40 Highway.
29 Missouri Dogs Rescued from Extremely Dangerous Winter Cold
If you thought the recent bomb cyclone that heavily impacted Missouri over the past week was hard to deal with as a human, you can imagine what it might have been like for animals left outside. The Humane Society of Missouri shared news that 29 dogs were rescued from that unsafe environment recently.
Southwest Airlines customers take matters into their own hands
Thousands of bags are still stranded at the Kansas City International Airport, waiting to be reunited with their owners.
