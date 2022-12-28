ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in initial £35m transfer

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5eia_0jwuy8jp00

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of €40m (£35m) subject to a work permit, with the Netherlands forward agreeing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the 23-year-old but Liverpool accelerated their interest in him when injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who could both be out until March, left him short of fit attackers.

Liverpool acted swiftly to prevent the Manchester United target going elsewhere, sealing a deal that could rise to €50m (£44m).

Director of football Julian Ward had three days of talks with PSV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day while owners Fenway Sports Group chose to sanction the move, even though they may soon sell the club.

Klopp had considered a move for Gakpo last summer but Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho and renewed Mohamed Salah’s contract, but Gakpo’s subsequent form and injuries at Anfield prompted them to bid for him.

Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years. I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo, the reigning Dutch Footballer of the Year, has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists for PSV this season and, while he has mainly been used on the left flank by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Klopp believes he is capable of operating in any of the three forward positions in his side.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to [playing at Anfield]. I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player. And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Gakpo scored in all three group games in the World Cup for the Netherlands and, along with other players who have been in Qatar, will be tested in training before he is considered for first-team football. He will not be eligible for Liverpool’s Friday match against Leicester anyway, as Monday’s trip to Brentford will be the first after the transfer window has officially opened.

His arrival means Liverpool have signed a high-profile forward in three successive windows, with Diaz and Nunez signing in January and June respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marcus Rashford happy Manchester United are finding different ways to win

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are proving they can find different ways to win.The England striker was axed after oversleeping and being late for a team meeting but came off the bench to grab the winner at Wolves on Saturday.The 1-0 victory was United’s fifth straight win in all competitions and they have lost just once in their last 15 outings.“I think for a team that’s developing – we’re striving to be the best we can be – you have to be able to win games in that fashion. I’m really pleased we managed to do it,” Rashford told...
The Independent

Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
The Independent

Manuel Akanji backs Man City to quickly move on from Everton draw

Manuel Akanji feels Manchester City have to quickly look forward after “one of those games” against Everton on Saturday.The champions lost ground in the title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the battling Toffees in a feisty final match of 2022 at the Etihad Stadium.The result left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal but, with an intense schedule in the coming weeks, Akanji does not want to dwell on one frustrating afternoon.The Switzerland defender said: “We tried to score a winning goal. We had some opportunities but they didn’t want to go in. We tried until...
The Independent

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta comments on Odegaard’s performance in Brighton win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that Martin Odegaard was doing “what [the team] needs him to do” after the Premier League leaders ended 2022 seven points clear with a 4-2 win at Brighton.“He is doing what we want him to do - to decide football matches and work really hard and deliver to the team what he needs in these moments... The four front players scored again today; that is great news,” the football manager said.Despite their success, Arteta has said his players have a “long run” to go ahead of the title race.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey dies aged 66

Tributes have been paid to former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey, who has died at the age of 66.McGarvey, who also played for Queen of the South and Clyde and won seven caps for Scotland, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.Celtic said in a statement: “Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66.“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank’s family at this extremely sad time.”McGarvey opened up about his battle with “sneaky” pancreatic...
The Independent

Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team

Pelé. Santos, Brazil.Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name.Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port city he made famous.Santos was founded by the Portuguese in January 1546. It hosts Latin America's biggest port, which feeds the Sao Paulo area and exports the country's agricultural commodities to the planet.Only after a 15-year-old sensation started scoring goals for the city's team did Santos, a city of about 430,000 residents today, become a household name. The Brazilian...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live stream: Where to watch Premier League fixture online today

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the Premier League’s New Year’s Day action this afternoon.Forest come into the festive fixture in the Premier League’s bottom three and desperate for points to spark their survival bid.FOLLOW LIVE: Tottenham vs Aston Villa – latest Premier League updatesSteve Cooper’s side were swept away in a 3-0 defeat to Mancester United on Tuesday while Chelsea were 2-0 winners against Bournemouth.The result was Chelsea’s first Premier League win in five under Graham Potter, who will want to start 2023 with three points to keep their top-four hopes alive. Here’s everything you need to know.When is...
The Independent

Let’s make 2023 even better than ‘unbelievable’ 2022 for Newcastle, says Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar has challenged Newcastle United to make this year even better than an “unbelievable” 2022.The Magpies ended an eventful 12 months in disappointing fashion with a 0-0 home draw against Leeds on Saturday in which they squandered chances to claim a seventh successive Premier League victory, something last achieved in 1996 by Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.However, they sit in third place in the table heading into Tuesday’s trip to leaders Arsenal, and that is a far cry from the relegation berth in which they were languishing at the same point last year.Schar told NUFC TV: “One year ago and where...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy