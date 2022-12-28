ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos push their way onto AP Top 25 slate

Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 2 days ago

Richard Pitino took less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. And like their second-year coach, the 22nd-ranked Lobos are moving fast.

New Mexico is one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I — the others being No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Connecticut. And the Lobos (12-0) will play their first games in more than eight years with a national ranking as part of this week’s AP Top 25 schedule, starting Wednesday against Colorado State to open Mountain West Conference play followed by Saturday’s trip to Wyoming.

The program was last ranked during the 2013-14 season.

“You want to get to the stage, to the big stage where people know who you are individually as well as your program,” Pitino said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s no different than an upstart band, a young rapper, that’s trying to go on tour to sell tickets by the show that he puts on, so he gets more recognition and opens more doors for them individually as well as the program.

“But if you go and lay an egg when it’s time for the concert, then the attention, the fan support, the all-eyes-on-you goes away.”

Pitino inherited a six-win team and his first squad went 13-19. But a win Wednesday would give the Lobos their second 13-0 start in program history (the other came in a school-record 17-0 start in 1967-68).

Success has come with the return of high-scoring guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. (16.8 points per game) and Jaelen House (16.4), and the addition of transfer big men Morris Udeze (17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds) from Wichita State and Josiah Allick (9.3, 8.2) from Missouri-Kansas City.

New Mexico has won by getting the ball inside. Only 10 Division I teams average fewer attempted 3-pointers per game than the Lobos (15.9), who are taking 74% of their shots inside the arc.

That has also helped New Mexico get to the foul line — a lot. The Lobos are second nationally by averaging 27.8 free throws, and they’re No. 1 by making 20.4 of those per game.

“We’ve done a really good job of being mature about, let’s just go where our bread is buttered and not fight it, not try to prove to people, ‘I can do this,’” Pitino said. “No, let’s put you in a position to be at the spots you need to be at to shoot the highest percentages.”

As a result, New Mexico has climbed from No. 294 in KenPom’s Division I rankings when Pitino took over to No. 66 as of Monday. And more progress could be ahead.

BOILERMAKERS’ WEEK

Purdue remained No. 1 in Monday’s poll, marking the Boilermakers’ third straight week at the top. Purdue (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hosts Florida A&M on Thursday, its final game before returning to league play next week.

INSTATE RIVALRIES

Fifth-ranked Arizona faces an interesting test with instate rival Arizona State on Saturday, though No. 19 Kentucky’s matchup that day with Louisville doesn’t look nearly as intriguing.

Arizona (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has won six straight and owns KenPom’s No. 1-ranked offense (120.2 points per 100 possessions) as of Monday. The Sun Devils were ranked No. 25 last week before a blowout loss at San Francisco, though they still rank in the top 10% of Division I teams in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency (92.4 points allowed per 100 possessions).

As for Louisville-Kentucky, the Wildcats (8-3) first face Missouri on Wednesday in their Southeastern Conference opener before hosting the Cardinals (2-11), who are off to a miserable start under first-year coach Kenny Payne.

ACC MOVERS

North Carolina had a rapid fall from preseason No. 1 to unranked by early December after a four-game losing streak. But the 25th-ranked Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have regrouped to win four straight entering Friday’s trip to Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, No. 14 Miami (12-1, 3-0) is rolling with eight straight wins, including at home against highly ranked Virginia last week. The Hurricanes, up eight spots from last week’s poll, host Vermont on Wednesday and then visit Notre Dame on Friday in league play.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10

I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Official Postgame Notebook | Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

• This marked the seventh all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Texas Tech, with the Rebels now holding a 4-3 overall record. • This was the fourth bowl meeting between the Rebels and Red Raiders ... Ole Miss leads 3-1 with bowl wins in the 1986 Independence Bowl (20-17), the 1998 Independence Bowl (35-18) and the 2009 Cotton Bowl (47-34).
OXFORD, MS
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
247Sports

The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 7 Vols open SEC play at Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4). Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about Tennessee’s final game before SEC play begins next week.
OXFORD, MS
LSUCountry

LSU vs. Purdue: An Early Look at the 2023 Citrus Bowl

LSU has arrived in Orlando as they continue game preparation for their matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers are currently favored by 14.5 points and it’s for good reason. Facing a Boilermakers squad who will be without their starting quarterback, top wide receiver and an interim head coach at the helm, it certainly puts them in a challenging spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Appalachian State visits Southern Miss following Boykin's 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tyree Boykin scored 20 points in Appalachian State's 79-53 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in home games....
BOONE, NC
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) - Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. - Betting Favorite: Kentucky -23.0 (KenPom) - Last Meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue vs. LSU

Time: Monday, January 2, 1 p.m. Capacity: 60,219 (tickets) 2022 schedules/records: Purdue 8-5 (6-3 Big Ten), LSU 9-4 (6-2 SEC) The Citrus Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between the Boilermakers and Tigers, though it will mark the third consecutive bowl game where Purdue will face an SEC opponent. Purdue’s past two bowl games, both in the Music City Bowl, featured matchups with Auburn and Tennessee. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers own a 3-2 record against SEC teams. Purdue has appeared in 21 bowl games, holding an 11-9 bowl game record. Purdue played in this game once prior, back in 2004, when it was named the Capital One Bowl. In that game, Purdue fell 34-27 in overtime to Georgia.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy