Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Office of Technology says the state has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices. Office spokesman Graig Lubsen said Thursday that the office “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7. He tells The Journal Gazette the Office of Technology “is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact.” The blockage came on the same day that Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita sued TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winners selected in annual Aviation Art Contest for Idaho students!
BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Division of Aeronautics just held their annual Aviation Art Contest, and students across the state really showed off their love of flying and artistic talent!. The contest is open to all Idaho students aged 5-18, separated into age brackets. This year’s theme was “Aviation...
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent
DENVER (AP) — A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado’s primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge has ruled. At the request of Richard Patton’s lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander on Thursday also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted. To be considered legally competent to proceed, people accused of crimes must be deemed able to understand proceedings and help in their own defense by being able to communicate with their lawyers. Tampering with voting equipment is now a felony in Colorado punishable by up to three years in prison.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man faces California hate-crime charge after anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments last week as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video prompted police to open an investigation. Jordan Douglas Krah was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday. Attempts to reach Krah on Friday were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
FOX 28 Spokane
Attorney General files intent to appeal judge’s bail ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed paperwork with the state Supreme Court to appeal a local judge’s ruling that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional. Raoul’s notice of appeal requests the high court reverse Wednesday’s ruling by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington. Cunnington ruled that the General Assembly overstepped its authority by eliminating cash bail in the so-called SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul. The law takes effect Sunday. Officials from 64 counties filed the lawsuit and intend to continue the status quo while the state appeals the order.
FOX 28 Spokane
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California in 2014 enacted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. He’s asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims the bags can be recycled. He’s threatened legal action that could include banning their use or issuing fines. The American Chemistry Council says manufacturers disagree with Bonta’s characterization, and two of the companies told The Associated Press they comply with state law. The other four did not respond to requests for comment.
FOX 28 Spokane
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general says former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in the state. Attorney General Josh Stein told The Associated Press on Friday that there isn’t sufficient evidence to warrant the prosecution of the former Donald Trump aide or his wife, Debra. At issue is the address that Meadows used in Macon County to register to vote. He later cast a mail-in ballot. Meadows is a former western North Carolina congressman. A memo from state attorneys says factors favoring his residency in Macon County outweighed those against residence.
FOX 28 Spokane
Life has literally been a beach for NJ coastal expert
PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — A scientific giant in the study of America’s shorelines is retiring. Eighty-year-old Stewart Farrell is ending a half-century of study of the coast in New Jersey and other places. He founded the Coastal Research Center at New Jersey’s Stockton University, and was among the earliest scientists warning that sea walls and bulkheads built to protect homes actually led to beaches washing away in front of them. Farrell documented how Jersey Shore towns that had replenished their beaches by pumping sand ashore fared much better during Superstorm Sandy than those without protective dunes.
FOX 28 Spokane
Attorney General, Seattle-area state legislator propose law to crack down on robocalls
OLYMPIA, Wash. – With the Washington State Legislature’s new session starting in January, at least one state legislature and the state’s Attorney General have telecommunications providers who allow illegal robocalls in their sights. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Representative Mari Leavitt announced on Wednesday they have partnered...
FOX 28 Spokane
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by the nonprofit Housing Works. It is the first of a string of openings expected in the coming months in New York, which legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021. The first legal shop will join a market now dominated by dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
FOX 28 Spokane
N. Carolina doesn’t pick electric mix to lower carbon levels
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina utility regulators have ordered Duke Energy Corp. to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission’s directives announced late Friday on solar, wind, nuclear and other sources for electricity don’t endorse any particular mix of energy sources to meet the mandates. A 2021 bipartisan state law says carbon dioxide emissions must fall 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels. Net-zero emissions by 2050 also are ultimately necessary, according to the law. Duke Energy and environmental groups had proposed several different energy portfolios.
FOX 28 Spokane
MISSING: Indigenous woman last seen at Tulalip Casino
TULALIP, Wash. – A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued by Washington State Police (WSP) on behalf of Colulee Dam Police Department. 25-year-old Raven Rice was last seen at the Tulalip Casino on Dec. 6. There is no clothing description or associated vehicle information. Rice is approximately 5...
Comments / 0