2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer.

According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and made two arrests.

Lorenzo Smith, 40, of Jasper was arrested for trafficking meth and distribution of a controlled substance. He was also on probation for manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Timothy Johnson, 39, of Jasper was wanted on felony warrants for allegedly breaking into Jasper businesses. He also had two warrants for third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property. He is wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Opelika Police Department.

Personnel from the WCSO SWAT, K-9 and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division conducted the search warrant.

