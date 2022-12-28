Read full article on original website
Red Chair Gallery Presents Artist Linda Swindle
(Autumn Stillness, 36×48 watercolor on canvas by Linda Swindle) Watercolorist Linda Swindle loves to paint animals. “Animals have a universal appeal,” she says. “I like them because I can give them personality.” Animal portraits, unlike human portraits, do not have to look exactly like the subject, she points out. “I can make them sad, funny or gruff.” In December, Swindle’s animals and other subjects are showcased at Red Chair Gallery.
Crowd Favorites Crown City String Quartet Returns to Bend for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th Season
(Crown City String Quartet. Photography by Leaetta) High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season continues with crowd favorites, the Crown City String Quartet. As resident string quartet, the group has made over one dozen appearances in Bend over the past 14 years. The group consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.
