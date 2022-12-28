Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
A Holiday Offering for Those Affected by Cancer
As I work on a holiday drawing, the coyotes are howling outside, while inside, my cat and I are reminded of my wife who died of breast cancer. The coyotes are howling loudly tonight. The commotion has sidetracked me as I’m working on my rough sketch for my holiday art...
qcnews.com
Best LEGO Friends set
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. LEGO Friends is a line of toys that focuses on the lives of five teenage girls: Andrea, Emma, Mia, Olivia and Stephanie. The LEGO Friends line depicts scenes from life in the fictional town of Heartlake City. These mini-dolls each have their own interests, and the LEGO Friends Sets that include their names are focused on those interests.
Comments / 0