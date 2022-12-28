Read full article on original website
End of Year Giveaway
(Photo courtesy of BendFilm) To celebrate the holidays and say THANK YOU for all your support we are teaming up with @oregonfilm to spread the joy of film by giving away some awesome goodies!. One lucky person will win a Tin Pan Ticket pack (six tickets), A BendFilm Membership for...
Crowd Favorites Crown City String Quartet Returns to Bend for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th Season
(Crown City String Quartet. Photography by Leaetta) High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season continues with crowd favorites, the Crown City String Quartet. As resident string quartet, the group has made over one dozen appearances in Bend over the past 14 years. The group consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.
Bend Artist John Harvey to Release Sophomore EP January 6, 2023
(Photos | Courtesy of John Harvey) Bend-based songwriter and producer John Harvey is set to release his second extended play (EP) on Friday January 6, 2023. The EP titled It Makes Me Wonder is Harvey’s follow up to his 2021 single What’s My Drug and first EP Second Chances. In December 2021, Harvey had written all the songs and was ready to begin recording. However, January 2022 brought changes and a new attitude. He decided to scrap all the songs he had written and write all new songs. “I think being an artist is about evolving as a human being,” said Harvey. “I recognized some profound changes in my attitude and outlook on life at the start of 2022. The pandemic seemed over and for the first time in years I felt there was a future, a chance to really live. I knew then that I needed to write new material to capture those feelings.”
