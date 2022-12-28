After feeling trapped at home for the past couple of years, I think it is fair to say that most of us nature photographers are going a bit stir crazy looking forward to finally getting out shooting more often again. With this desire to resume travel comes the fact that more and more photographers are visiting the same crowded locations. With overcrowded parks and permit systems becoming more common in places like Glacier and Yosemite National Parks, perhaps it’s time to explore some lesser-visited parks and monuments around the country.

VERNAL, UT ・ 28 DAYS AGO