Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Galesburg is without a 24-hour pharmacy. Here’s why Walgreens was forced to reduce its hours
Galesburg is temporarily without a 24-hour retail pharmacy. Due to staffing issues, Galesburg’s only 24-hour pharmacy — Walgreen’s on West Fremont Street — has had to reduce its hours. As of Thursday, pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
KWQC
Christian Care QC
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. “Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it’s really a huge achievement," said Melanie Alexander.
KWQC
New research shows cold makes your nose more vulnerable to winter viruses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New research indicates the cold is the main reason behind am increase in cold and flu cases during the winter months. Dr. Bill Langley explains how just about ten degrees colder can impact the germ-fighting cells in the nose, making a person more vulnerable to infection.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
KWQC
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
KWQC
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
KWQC
Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Clinton's Purina factory is getting another $110 million investment
CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release. The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
KWQC
KWQC News at 5P - VOD - clipped version, MercyOne, 2022 top baby names
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
KWQC
Quad Cities thaw out
Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. MercyOne hospitals across the state of Iowa celebrated more than 6,600 births. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional. Updated: 6 hours ago. The ruling does not extend to the entirety of...
KWQC
Block of Lucas to close January 3
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10. Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.
Comments / 3