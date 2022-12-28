ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

Another $1.45 billion to end unsheltered homelessness in S.F.?

Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City $1.45 billion over the next three years, according to a new report released Friday afternoon. The report, authored by The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is poised to spark debate over the most prudent way for San Francisco to substantially reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and on sidewalks. The plan outlined in the report includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

California Could Toughen Theft Laws Amid Rampant Shoplifting Concerns

In an effort to curb retail theft, amplified by a number of viral shoplifting incidents, a Southern California lawmaker has introduced a bill to amend Prop. 47 and lower the threshold for what can be considered felony theft. AB 23, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) in December, would change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger

This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Robot Security Guard Patrolling SF Is Suddenly Unemployed

The noisy security robot patrolling the sidewalks around a Pacific Gas & Electric property in San Francisco is officially out of work. The Knightscope autonomous robot reportedly began providing security services at utility company’s yard at 19th and Folsom streets in the Mission District earlier in December. The 5-foot-tall machine rolled around the property’s perimeter at a slow speed while emitting a loud whooshing sound—at a cost of $7 per hour, or less than half the $16.99 San Francisco minimum hourly wage for human workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect

SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody

Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Victim identified in deadly San Francisco hit-and-run

The victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened near the area of Bay and Stockton streets has been identified. Brandon Gorski, 38, was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. They responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Gorski on the road while the driver...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Spanish Revival Estate with Stunning Inside and Outside Living Seeks $6.4 Million in Orinda, California

160 Camino Don Miguel Home in Orinda, California for Sale. 160 Camino Don Miguel, Orinda, California is a Spanish Revival estate originally constructed in 1929 sited on private gated grounds with breathtaking panoramic views, Mediterranean landscaping, offer a resort-like setting with direct access to the Orinda Country Club golf course. This Home in Orinda offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Camino Don Miguel, please contact Ann Sharf (Phone: 925-200-0222) at Village Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
ORINDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dead in House Fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District

One person was killed following a house fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District Thursday night, officials say. The incident happened in the 60 block of Gladstone Drive, just a few blocks from Monroe Elementary School. The San Francisco Fire Department told NBC Bay Area that the woman, who owns the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

