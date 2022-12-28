Read full article on original website
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
SFist
Victims Of Marin-Based Ponzi Scheme Given Go-Ahead to Sue Umpqua Bank For Its Alleged Involvement
Portland-based Umpqua Bank may be the subject of a class-action lawsuit from jilted investors in a Ponzi-esque investment scheme masterminded by a now deceased Marin County real estate mogul. Following the May 2020 death of Ken Casey at age 73, SFist reported on the unfolding situation in which Casey's ex-wife...
CNBC
How San Francisco can tackle two of its biggest issues: office vacancies and housing
San Francisco is facing its highest office vacancy rate since 1993. Commercial real estate firm CBRE said in a recent report that 27.1 million square feet of a total of 90 million square feet is currently vacant. "The issue started with the pandemic," said Colin Yasukochi, CBRE's executive director at...
Another $1.45 billion to end unsheltered homelessness in S.F.?
Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City $1.45 billion over the next three years, according to a new report released Friday afternoon. The report, authored by The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is poised to spark debate over the most prudent way for San Francisco to substantially reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and on sidewalks. The plan outlined in the report includes...
sfstandard.com
California Could Toughen Theft Laws Amid Rampant Shoplifting Concerns
In an effort to curb retail theft, amplified by a number of viral shoplifting incidents, a Southern California lawmaker has introduced a bill to amend Prop. 47 and lower the threshold for what can be considered felony theft. AB 23, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) in December, would change...
sfstandard.com
This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger
This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
Alameda Co. finds error in ranked-choice voting system, investigating Oakland school board race
"Without being cynical, I now believe in holiday miracles. So it was very shocking to wake up this morning and receive a phone call at 10:30 a.m. from the Alameda County head of elections informing me that I had actually won the election," said Mike Hutchinson, who is currently the District 5 School Board Member but running for District 4.
sfstandard.com
‘We Don’t Feel Safe in San Francisco’: Bakery Burglary Sparks Calls for Crackdown
Le Marais manager Stéphanie Faurax was working at a feverish pace, folding crepes during Wednesday’s lunch rush just two days after a vicious break-in caused the business to lose thousands of dollars. When thieves broke into the bakery Monday, they drilled through its safe to steal cash, ripped...
sfstandard.com
The Robot Security Guard Patrolling SF Is Suddenly Unemployed
The noisy security robot patrolling the sidewalks around a Pacific Gas & Electric property in San Francisco is officially out of work. The Knightscope autonomous robot reportedly began providing security services at utility company’s yard at 19th and Folsom streets in the Mission District earlier in December. The 5-foot-tall machine rolled around the property’s perimeter at a slow speed while emitting a loud whooshing sound—at a cost of $7 per hour, or less than half the $16.99 San Francisco minimum hourly wage for human workers.
KTVU FOX 2
Election error in Alameda County names new winner in District 4 race
OAKLAND, Calif. - A stunning twist in the Oakland School Board race. Mike Hutchinson – who thought he lost his race in District 4 - actually won. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters revealed an error in the tabulation process that would have moved Hutchinson from third place to first.
Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect
SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
oaklandside.org
Alameda County Registrar miscounted Oakland ballots for 2022 election
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters used an incorrect method to count ballots for Oakland and other cities using ranked-choice voting, resulting in inaccurate totals for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. The mistake was serious enough that it may have caused the registrar to certify the wrong winner in the...
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
sfstandard.com
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody
Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
Victim identified in deadly San Francisco hit-and-run
The victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened near the area of Bay and Stockton streets has been identified. Brandon Gorski, 38, was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. They responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Gorski on the road while the driver...
These projects could reshape Silicon Valley next year
As San Jose and Silicon Valley further emerge from the effects of the pandemic, development on major projects continues to move forward across the region. Here are some of the notable developments and policies to keep an eye on in 2023:. Google’s Downtown West project. The largest development in...
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Spanish Revival Estate with Stunning Inside and Outside Living Seeks $6.4 Million in Orinda, California
160 Camino Don Miguel Home in Orinda, California for Sale. 160 Camino Don Miguel, Orinda, California is a Spanish Revival estate originally constructed in 1929 sited on private gated grounds with breathtaking panoramic views, Mediterranean landscaping, offer a resort-like setting with direct access to the Orinda Country Club golf course. This Home in Orinda offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Camino Don Miguel, please contact Ann Sharf (Phone: 925-200-0222) at Village Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dead in House Fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District
One person was killed following a house fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District Thursday night, officials say. The incident happened in the 60 block of Gladstone Drive, just a few blocks from Monroe Elementary School. The San Francisco Fire Department told NBC Bay Area that the woman, who owns the...
